‘Please return my kit’ - Victor Campenaerts appeals for help at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Cycling kit is precious to most of us. It turns out that number includes pro cyclists too, with Victor Campenaerts asking for his spare layers to be returned to him.

The Belgian has issued a call for help to fans watching from the roadside at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this weekend, the first cobbled classic of the season and part one of Opening Weekend in Europe.

The Lotto-Dstny rider said he will no doubt be wrapping up warm at the start to cope with the wet and cold northern European weather, and, like many other riders, he will then remove layers as the race progresses. Therefore, he has asked fans on the roadside to help with getting kit back to him if any should end up in their hands.

Campenaerts has created a unique email address for the weekend which he says will be written in his winter gear.

“I plan to wear four layers of clothing, which I will take off one by one as the race progresses. In the hustle and bustle of the race it is impossible to hand over every piece of clothing to the support vehicle, so I will always throw my excess clothing towards the audience,” Campenaerts told Het Laatse Nieuws.

“The problem is that I don't want to lose all the team's winter clothing so early in the season,” he added. “Because if all the Spring Classics become so chilly and wet, I will run out of stock within a month.”

Campenaerts has promised that if fans get any gear back to him, they will be in line to receive a potential reward for their troubles.

He explained: “I will have a ticket sewn into all my clothes with this email address: vocnorskledngkast@outlook.com ”

“The people on the sidelines who pick up my clothes can email me and we can agree how I will get the clothes back. In exchange, they receive a coffee and a voucher for an autographed cycling jersey at the end of the season, when I no longer need that clothing.”

The men's and women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will take place on Saturday 26 February. Campenaerts Lotto teammate Arnaud De Lie will be one of several riders in contention to take the win.

Last year's edition of the men's race was won by Dylan van Baarle of Visma-Lease A Bike. Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx won the women's edition.