Pogačar gains confidence from Alp d'Huez attack, pledges unending assault on Vingegaard
UAE Team Emirates rider says Jumbo are strong, but not unbeatable
Welcome back to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar. On Wednesday, the Slovenian looked weak for one of the few times in his career so far, cracking and conceding a considerable amount of time to his rivals. On Thursday, he might not have taken all that time back, but he certainly showed that he will not go down without a fight.
Stage 12 saw the UAE Team Emirates rider take the fight to his main general classification rivals Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). While he failed to distance them, it was a statement of his ambition to fight all the way to Paris.
It was a strange position for the 23-year-old, however, to be on the back foot. At his first two Tours de France - both of which he won - he either was always there until pouncing when it mattered (2020), or simply blew everyone else away (2021).
"I was not 100% confident today," Pogačar explained. "If I didn't crack yesterday, it would be a different story today. I would have more belief in myself, in my attacks. It was still good, I'm happy with today, I'm happy with my legs, and I'm looking forward to the coming days.
He disagreed with the notion that this was new for him; even if it was new for us, the viewers, to see him struggling, and then having to come from behind.
"It's not new territory for me," he said. "When I was younger, when I was in other races I always had to attack, even when I was a small kid, I was always behind and I always had to attack, so I know how it is. I like it that way."
The Slovenian seemed to like attacking, even if he could not distance Vingegaard. It is almost like he hit the reset button after a calamitous stage 11, and will now go again. He has a lot of time to do so, with the Pyrenees to come.
"I tried a couple of times, Jonas was following, he was super strong," Pogačar said. "But I think today was a good day for me, to get my motivational boost back after yesterday. I think the Tour is far from finished.
"Jonas is really impressive, he is climbing so good. His team is so strong, but it's not finished yet. We will be battling until the end."
Asked if Jumbo-Visma are simply too much for him and his depleted UAE team, especially after their strong showing on Wednesday, Pogačar disagreed.
"Jumbo are strong, they're really strong, but in the end you see how it is," he said. "Jonas is one of the best climbers, but I can match him. I think also maybe I will try to attack him someday better than today, and we will see. They are strong, but they're not unbeatable."
The Tour may have been shaken by Pogačar's crack on stage 11, but this is not race over.
"I will try until Paris, and I will give everything I can," was his statement of intent.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
‘I’ve got bigger ambitions at this race’ - Tom Pidcock buoyed by maiden Tour de France stage win
Yorkshireman ranks victory on Alpe d'Huez as his second best achievement after Olympic mountain bike gold
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I’m going to keep pushing. I don’t know what my limits are': Chris Froome climbs to best result since 2018
Israel-Premier Tech rider finished third on stage 12 of the Tour de France to Alpe d'Huez
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘I’ve got bigger ambitions at this race’ - Tom Pidcock buoyed by maiden Tour de France stage win
Yorkshireman ranks victory on Alpe d'Huez as his second best achievement after Olympic mountain bike gold
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I’m going to keep pushing. I don’t know what my limits are': Chris Froome climbs to best result since 2018
Israel-Premier Tech rider finished third on stage 12 of the Tour de France to Alpe d'Huez
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 stage 13 preview
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 13
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Mathieu van der Poel abandons on stage 11
After 11 stages of racing at the 109th edition of the Tour de France, 17 riders have dropped out
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tommy Voeckler: If Alpe d'Huez isn't 'The Pogačar Show' then it's over for him
French legend says "mystical" climb is "in the head, not only in the legs"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Climate activists threaten to disrupt Tour de France again: 'We'll keep doing it until we're in jail'
The Tour faces more protests from climate groups who aim to bring about policy change
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'Alpe d'Huez is going to be the hardest' - Fabio Jakobsen on danger of Tour de France exit
The sprinter was the last rider on stage 11
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'I wanted to attack, and luckily, I could' — Vingegaard into yellow dream at Tour de France
Jumbo-Visma rider is still wary of threat posed by Tadej Pogačar in the coming days
By Adam Becket • Published