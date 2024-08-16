Primož Roglič heads to Vuelta a España in pain and with unknown objectives after Tour de France crash

Three-time Vuelta winner suffered back fracture and was forced to abandon the Tour in July

Primoz Roglic
Roglič celebrates a stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné before then crashing out of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Primož Roglič says he is still feeling pain relating to back injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de France as he gets set to begin the Vuelta a España on Saturday. 

Roglič went into the Tour in July with the aim of overall victory or a place on the podium, but saw that ambition go up in smoke after he fractured his back in a crash on stage 12 of the race and was forced to abandon

