Primož Roglič secures Volta a Catalunya title as Remco Evenepoel claims final stage
Slovenian wins overall by six seconds on stage seven in Barcelona
The head-to-head battle between Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel at the Volta a Catalunya came to a close on Sunday, with the former securing the title by six seconds.
The duo were again the main protagonists on stage seven, this time on the streets of Barcelona, where the Belgian tried multiple times to distance the race leader.
Roglič, however, stood his ground. In the closing metres, Evenepoel sprinted ahead for the stage win - his second of the race - while the Slovenian followed closely behind as the overall winner.
“It was a tough one,” Evenepoel said after the race. “It was going to be really hard to drop Primož on a course like this.
“My team took a lot of responsibility since the start, and also on the laps. I think we just deserved this one. It was a nice battle with Primož and I’m happy I could beat him in a sprint.”
With 28km to go, the pair broke free from the peloton on the finishing circuit in Barcelona. Evenepoel, chasing the overall victory, led for much of the finale, but couldn’t shake off Roglič on the short ascents of Montjuïc.
Asked if he expected the Jumbo-Visma rider to respond so well to his attacks, the world champion said: “Of course, he’s Primož Roglič! He’s one of the strongest riders in the world. He’s in really good shape. When he’s in top shape, he’s maybe the best rider in the world.
“I knew if there was one guy who was going to follow me, it was him. Like I said already, it’s easier to defend the jersey than attack for the jersey. Big credit to him, [it has been a] big, big week for him here.”
Evenepoel added: “One of us was meant to be the winner of this beautiful race.”
Speaking post-race in Barcelona, Roglič said he was “honoured and pleased” to add the Volta a Catalunya to his palmarès.
“It was six hard days and I expected one more,” he said about the final stage. “The team again was great, keeping me there in position. I had the legs, so a great week behind us, we can celebrate.”
Roglič and Evenepoel’s rivalry will continue in May when they lock horns at this year's Giro d’Italia.
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the Volta a Catalunya podium, over two minutes in arrears. The Portuguese rider's team-mate Marc Soler, third on the final stage, finished fourth on the overall standings.
