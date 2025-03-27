'I had something left at the end' - Primož Roglič wins first race of 2025, beating Juan Ayuso on stage 4 of Volta a Catalunya

Slovenian wins summit finish at Montserrat Mil·lenari and takes race lead

Primož Roglič out-sprints Juan Ayuso at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Primož Roglič held off Juan Ayuso on a summit finish on stage four of the Volta a Catalunya on Thursday to take his first victory of 2025.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider went with UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Ayuso when the Spanish race leader attacked with under 3km to go on the climb to Montserrat Mil·lenari. Despite the latter's best efforts, Roglič managed to out-power him, and took the race lead with it. The pair are now on the same time, but Roglič has claimed the lead on count-back. The Slovenian repeatedly tried to drop Ayuso on the run-in, but failed to do so, and had to resort to a sprint to the line.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

