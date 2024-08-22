Promising British rider who quit cycling now feels 'a bit of freedom and happiness'

Nineteen-year-old Cormac Nisbet says he 'always had a bit of fear' in the peloton

Cormac Nisbet racing for Soudal Quick-Step Devo
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

British under-23 rider Cormac Nisbet has said quitting cycling has brought "a bit of freedom and happiness" back into his life. 

The 19-year-old, who spent this year on Soudal Quick-Step's development squad, announced his decision to step away from the sport on Sunday evening, writing in an Instagram post that the lifestyle "didn't bring me happiness".

