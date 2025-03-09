Racing Paris-Roubaix could jeopardize Tadej Pogačar’s whole season says UAE boss after thorny Strade Bianche crash

The chances of Tadej Pogačar making a debut appearance at next month’s Paris-Roubaix look more remote following his crash-hit victory at Strade Bianche. Speaking to the media after Pogačar had won the Italian Classic for the third year in a row, UAE Team Emirates-XRG team boss Mauro Gianetti said that a decision on racing Roubaix had to be taken ‘in time’ and ‘with a cool head’.

Although Pogačar remounted quickly after hitting the deck when his bike slid from under him coming into a corner on a sharp descent with 50km remaining and then went on to retain his Strade Bianche title, Gianetti poured cold water on suggestions that his team leader might race Roubaix this season.

‘Tadej wants to give Roubaix a go, but I keep telling him that he needs to wait before doing it, not to take risks, because he could really get hurt,’ Gianetti told La Gazzetta dello Sport. ‘Such a crash could jeopardize the Tour and maybe even the whole season. I hope that he doesn’t do it this year, and I’ll tell him once again: there is still time.’

Speaking to Bicisport at the Strade Bianche finish in Siena, Gianetti reiterated his feelings on his star rider’s desire to tackle Paris-Roubaix. ‘There is time. I don’t think it’s something that needs to be done this year and at all costs,’ he said. ‘It’s a decision to be made with a cool head, with much-needed reflection.’

Asked whether the conditions were particularly dangerous for this edition of Strade Bianche, in which Pogačar was just one of numerous riders who had heavy falls, Gianetti said that the Italian Classic is one of those races that has greater potential for crashes, and cited Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders as two others in the same vein. ‘Today the gravel was particularly dry on the white roads and so there were a few more crashes than normal,’ he said.

Gianetti verified that Pogačar’s next race will be Milan-San Remo on March 22 ‘assuming he recovers well’. Meanwhile, UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirmed that the Slovenian world champion hadn’t sustained any serious injuries in the crash, which took place when he was leading the front group of three ahead of Britons Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) and Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers).

Contacted by Cycling Weekly, the team said that Pogačar was checked over thoroughly by the UAE doctor following the race and didn’t need any hospital treatment or assessment. Although Pogačar escaped the high-speed impact with just had bumps and bruises, the team said that his tumble had ended in a thorn bush and that he has multiple thorns still stuck in his side.