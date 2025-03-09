Racing Paris-Roubaix could jeopardize Tadej Pogačar’s whole season says UAE boss after thorny Strade Bianche crash

Tadej Pogačar's team manager Mauro Gianetti says he hopes that the world champion won't race Roubaix this year

The world champion celebrates his Strade Bianche win with the effects of his crash very evident
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The chances of Tadej Pogačar making a debut appearance at next month’s Paris-Roubaix look more remote following his crash-hit victory at Strade Bianche. Speaking to the media after Pogačar had won the Italian Classic for the third year in a row, UAE Team Emirates-XRG team boss Mauro Gianetti said that a decision on racing Roubaix had to be taken ‘in time’ and ‘with a cool head’.

Although Pogačar remounted quickly after hitting the deck when his bike slid from under him coming into a corner on a sharp descent with 50km remaining and then went on to retain his Strade Bianche title, Gianetti poured cold water on suggestions that his team leader might race Roubaix this season.

