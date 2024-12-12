'She should show a bit more respect' - Lotte Kopecky responds to Demi Vollering comments

The pair seemingly had one last fractious year together at SD Worx-Protime in 2024

Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky on the podium at the Tour de Romandie
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Lotte Kopecky has hit back at “completely unnecessary” comments made by her former SD Worx-Protime teammate Demi Vollering, after the Dutchwoman said the pair had become evasive of each other.

In an interview with NRC last month, Vollering said that Kopecky “tried to avoid me a bit” during her final year with SD Worx-Protime. “She was more focused on herself,” said the 28-year-old, who has since signed for FDJ-Suez.

