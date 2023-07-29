'She was better': Annemiek van Vleuten tips hat to Demi Vollering on Tour de France Femmes raid
Reigning champion concedes defeat to compatriot on Col du Tourmalet
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Annemiek van Vleuten, the reigning champion of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, will probably not win the race for a second time.
After Saturday’s seventh and penultimate stage, the Dutchwoman sits in third on the overall standings, trailing SD Worx’s Demi Vollering by a mighty 2-34. The race blew apart on the mist-coated Col du Tourmalet, and the Movistar rider’s GC hopes began to disappear.
“I’m here to win the Tour de France, and to come second, third or maybe fourth, to be honest, is super beautiful,” she said. “But after winning last year, you know that you only want to win, and it’s obvious that Demi Vollering was on another level today.”
Her compatriot was indeed a cut above the rest in the Pyrenees. After tagging escapee Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) with 5km to go, Vollering rose through the clouds and won by almost two minutes.
“Of course I’m disappointed,” Van Vleuten said, “but I can also accept it, because I didn’t do anything wrong.
“I raced like I always like to race, going hard and focusing on my strengths. I had the confidence today that I could win.”
The world champion’s first attack came on the Col d’Aspin, some 35km from the line. “For me, the goal with attacking on the Aspin was not to drop everyone there, it was more to do an effort. But maybe in the end, it was not so smart,” she explained. “For my shape today, it was not the best bet. But you never know that, and I always like to race with my heart.”
Van Vleuten then found herself alongside Vollering in the foothills of the Tourmalet, chasing the gap to Niewiadoma. “She didn’t want to ride,” the Movistar rider said. “I was like, ‘If you don’t want to ride, I also don’t ride.’ But yeah, she also had a point, she had two team-mates behind her.”
Vollering recalled a similar account of the exchange: “[Van Vleuten] said, ‘either we ride together, or we don’t ride together and then we both lose.’ I said, ‘Ok that’s fine, I race for my team’. Luckily, my team-mates came back pretty fast. Marlen did a lead-out and started riding directly in front to close the gap."
While Vollering bridged across, her compatriot stayed put. Van Vleuten couldn't follow, and the steep road between them stretched longer and longer.
“I could see my numbers went down. I didn’t have a good day,” the world champion said frankly at the summit. “Today was Aspin, Tourmalet, and she was better.”
The Tour de France Femmes will come to a close on Sunday, with a 22.6km individual time trial in Pau.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
‘I don’t know how I do it’: Demi Vollering stunned after Tourmalet victory at Tour de France Femmes
Dutchwoman lays waste to GC rivals on stage seven and takes the yellow jersey
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Demi Vollering wins stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes and takes overall lead
After the riders spent a lot of time looking at each other and riding quite conservatively, Demi Vollering showed she's the strongest at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
By Jack Elton-Walters Published
-
‘I don’t know how I do it’: Demi Vollering stunned after Tourmalet victory at Tour de France Femmes
Dutchwoman lays waste to GC rivals on stage seven and takes the yellow jersey
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Demi Vollering wins stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes and takes overall lead
After the riders spent a lot of time looking at each other and riding quite conservatively, Demi Vollering showed she's the strongest at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
By Jack Elton-Walters Published
-
'I did not expect this': Emma Norsgaard woke up in a bad mood and won a Tour de France Femmes stage
Dane overcomes career set-backs to triumph on day six in Blagnac
By Tom Davidson Published
-
How to watch Clásica San Sebastián: Live stream the 2023 edition
A Clásica San Sebastián live stream is the best way to keep up with this year's race. Here's how to watch in 2023.
By Cycling Weekly Last updated
-
SD Worx blast ‘unjustified’ time penalty given to Demi Vollering at Tour de France Femmes
Dutchwoman docked 20 seconds in the overall standings after slipstreaming team car
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Try it and see': How a call from the car led Ricarda Bauernfeind to victory at the Tour de France Femmes
With Magnus Bäckstedt in her ear, the German rode away to win stage five
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Ricarda Bauernfeind takes bold solo victory on Tour de France Femmes stage five
Young German deliver Canyon-Sram their first victory in this race
By Vern Pitt Published
-
‘Let’s delete the pictures’ - Demi Vollering thought she won Tour de France Femmes stage four
Dutchwoman comes second in Rodez and gains time on GC rivals
By Tom Davidson Published