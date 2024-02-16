Spanish stage race reduced to single 5km time trial due to farmer protests

When is a stage race not a stage race? Well, when it is reduced to just one day. That is what has happened at the Vuelta a Andalucía 'Ruta del Sol' this week, with Spanish protests meaning four out of the five stages will not go ahead.

Spanish farmers have been protesting this week across the country, drawing police resources away from other events, including in Andalusia, where the UCI ProTour race was set to take place. As a result, the prestigious early season race was initially cut to four days, then to three days, and finally to just one.

Protestors are blocking roads and disrupting traffic, making the running of a race that requires police help impossible. It is not the first time this season that a race has been affected by protests, with the Etoile de Bessèges in France forced to cancel a stage too.

In a statement published on Friday afternoon, shortly before stage three was set to get underway, the Ruta del Sol organisers said: "After endless efforts, despite having all the permits and complying with the requirements established by the regulations, the authorities have not been able to ensure the assistance of the police necessary to provide security for the race and all its riders in the two next stages.

"Given this abnormal situation, beyond our organisation, we have had no choice but to suspend the race, holding only the time trial scheduled for this Friday in the city of Alcaudete."

As a result, the 103 riders present in southern Spain will only take part in the 4.95km time trial this afternoon, in a stage that will decide the overall general classification, too.

Seven WorldTour teams were present in Andalusia for the stage race: UAE Team Emirates, Bahrain Victorious, Movistar, Jayco-AlUla, Astana Qazaqstan, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale. Their riders will now have to find another way to build form.

The organisers continued: "Last Wednesday, once the authorities had ordered the withdrawal of the Guardia Civil troops who had been assigned to the race, this organisation has made a superhuman effort to be able to carry it out." It went on to thank all the bodies that had made an effort to stage the race.

"It is not only the significant economic and image damage that it has had on the organisation, but the serious damage to the image of Andalusian and Spanish cycling," the statement read. "Therefore, we want to thank the numerous examples of support and solidarity that we have received this week."

Spanish farmers are protesting over issues including purported unfair competition from non-EU countries, bureaucratic procedures, and lack of government support.