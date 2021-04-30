Ruta del Sol
|1
|we 19-2
|Alhaurín de la Torre – Grazalema
|173.9
|mountains
|2
|th 20-2
|Sevilla – Iznájar
|198.7
|hills
|3
|fri 21-2
|Jaén – Úbeda
|175
|mountains
|4
|sa 22-2
|Villanueva Mesía – Granada
|126
|mountains
|5
|su 23-2
|Mijas – Mijas
|13
|ITT
Where: Andalusia, Spain
When: February 19-23 2020
Rank: UCI 2.1 Europe Tour
The Vuelta a Andalucia, more commonly known as the Ruta del Sol, often features a start list packed with Grand Tour talent looking to get some early-season kilometres in their legs.
The Ruta del Sol sets off with a race featuring more than 3,700 metres, while the Queen Stage is played out on Friday. Running from Jaén to Úbeda, the 175 kilometres race takes in four climbs. An ITT with a few uphill kicks on the last day of action decides on the winner.
Jakob Fuglsang won the 2019 edition of the Ruta del Sol ahead of Ion Izagirre and Steven Kruijswijk. The 2020 edition is likely to see Fuglsang return, alongside other contenders such as Valverde, Landa and Latour.
Stages:
It was first held in 1925 and gained 2.1 status in 2005. Valverde tops the winners board, with 5 wins. Spain dominate the race proceedings, having taken 37 wins over the history of the race.
Latest
Dylan Teuns wins stage five time trial as Jakob Fuglsang wraps up Ruta del Sol overall victory
The Dane finished second to Teuns by less than a second on his way to sealing the overall win
-
Jack Haig outsprints Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa to stage four victory at Ruta del Sol
The Australian beat the two heavyweights to win the queen stage of the Spanish race
By Jonny Long •
-
Jakob Fuglsang profits from Dylan Teuns' wrong turn to win stage three of Ruta del Sol
A mistake from Dylan Teuns and Jack Haig in the final couple hundred metres cost both riders their chance of victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Caja-Rural's Gonzalo Serrano denies the favourites on stage two of Ruta del Sol 2020
Victory on day two of the Ruta del Sol went Gonazalo Serrano, who denied the favourites in the tough final climb.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Jakob Fuglsang powers clear of Mikel Landa to take thrilling stage one of Ruta del Sol 2020
Jakob Fuglsang powered clear of Mikel Landa to take victory on his first race day of the year on stage one of the Ruta del Sol 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ruta del Sol 2020 live TV guide
Full TV listings of where to catch the Ruta del Sol, an exciting early-season warm-up for the climbers
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Ruta del Sol 2020 start list
Provisional list of riders and teams taking part in the 2020 Ruta del Sol in Spain, from February 19-23
By Richard Windsor •
-
Matteo Trentin wins stage five of Ruta del Sol as Jakob Fugslang confirms GC triumph
Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin comfortably won an uphill sprint on stage five of Ruta del Sol as Jakob Fugslang sealed his overall win.
By Richard Windsor •
-
Tim Wellens extends lead at Ruta del Sol 2019 with stage three time trial win
The Belgian beat second place Jakob Fuglsang by two seconds
By Richard Windsor •
-
Tim Wellens overpowers rivals to win opening stage of Ruta del Sol 2019
Tim Wellens opened his Ruta del Sol title defence with an emphatic victory on the opening stage.
By Alex Ballinger •