1 we 19-2 Alhaurín de la Torre – Grazalema 173.9 mountains 2 th 20-2 Sevilla – Iznájar 198.7 hills 3 fri 21-2 Jaén – Úbeda 175 mountains 4 sa 22-2 Villanueva Mesía – Granada 126 mountains 5 su 23-2 Mijas – Mijas 13 ITT

Previous editions: 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011

External links: Official website (es) | Official twitter feed (es)

Where: Andalusia, Spain

When: February 19-23 2020

Rank: UCI 2.1 Europe Tour

The Vuelta a Andalucia, more commonly known as the Ruta del Sol, often features a start list packed with Grand Tour talent looking to get some early-season kilometres in their legs.

The Ruta del Sol sets off with a race featuring more than 3,700 metres, while the Queen Stage is played out on Friday. Running from Jaén to Úbeda, the 175 kilometres race takes in four climbs. An ITT with a few uphill kicks on the last day of action decides on the winner.

Jakob Fuglsang won the 2019 edition of the Ruta del Sol ahead of Ion Izagirre and Steven Kruijswijk. The 2020 edition is likely to see Fuglsang return, alongside other contenders such as Valverde, Landa and Latour.

Stages:

It was first held in 1925 and gained 2.1 status in 2005. Valverde tops the winners board, with 5 wins. Spain dominate the race proceedings, having taken 37 wins over the history of the race.

