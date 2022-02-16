Rune Herregodts secures surprise breakaway victory at the Ruta del Sol 2022

Sport Vlaanderen–Baloise’s Rune Herregodts outlasted the rest of the breakaway to win the first stage of the Ruta del Sol 2022 and move into the overall lead.

The Belgian rider forced his way past Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) in the final 100m of a punchy finish in Iznájar to secure his team’s first win of the year.

His first victory since last year’s Ronde van Drenthe, Herregodts was part of a six-man breakaway that held off the peloton all the way to the line in Andalucia.

Bassett rolled over the line two seconds behind the Belgian, alongside Spaniard Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH).

Results

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2022, stage one: UBRIQUE - IZNÁJAR (200KM)

1. Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise in 5-16-44

2. Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health at 2 seconds

3. Ander Okamika (Esp) Burgos-BH at 2s

4. Xabier Isasa (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi at 12s

5. Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise at 15s

6. Mark Christian (GBr) EOLO-Kometa at 18s

7. Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 31s

8. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Movistar at 37s

9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 37s

10. Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën at 38s

General classification after stage one

1. Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise in 5-16-44

2. Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health at 2 seconds

3. Ander Okamika (Esp) Burgos-BH at 2s

4. Xabier Isasa (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi at 12s

5. Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise at 15s

6. Mark Christian (GBr) EOLO-Kometa at 18s

7. Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 31s

8. Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Movistar at 37s

9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 37s

10. Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën at 38s