Rune Herregodts secures surprise breakaway victory at the Ruta del Sol 2022
The Belgian held off the breakaway to move into the overall lead of the Andalucian stage race
Sport Vlaanderen–Baloise’s Rune Herregodts outlasted the rest of the breakaway to win the first stage of the Ruta del Sol 2022 and move into the overall lead.
The Belgian rider forced his way past Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) in the final 100m of a punchy finish in Iznájar to secure his team’s first win of the year.
His first victory since last year’s Ronde van Drenthe, Herregodts was part of a six-man breakaway that held off the peloton all the way to the line in Andalucia.
Bassett rolled over the line two seconds behind the Belgian, alongside Spaniard Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH).
Results
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2022, stage one: UBRIQUE - IZNÁJAR (200KM)
1. Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise in 5-16-44
2. Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health at 2 seconds
3. Ander Okamika (Esp) Burgos-BH at 2s
4. Xabier Isasa (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi at 12s
5. Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise at 15s
6. Mark Christian (GBr) EOLO-Kometa at 18s
7. Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 31s
8. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Movistar at 37s
9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 37s
10. Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën at 38s
General classification after stage one
1. Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise in 5-16-44
2. Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health at 2 seconds
3. Ander Okamika (Esp) Burgos-BH at 2s
4. Xabier Isasa (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi at 12s
5. Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise at 15s
6. Mark Christian (GBr) EOLO-Kometa at 18s
7. Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 31s
8. Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Movistar at 37s
9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates at 37s
10. Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën at 38s
-
-
Reports suggest that Arkéa-Samsic have turned down Giro d'Italia spot
The French team are to focus on the Tour de France and Vuelta a España
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
A personal pilgrimage: Riding the route of the North Downs Way
Having discovered a few local trails and routes near to his home last summer, editor Simon Richardson went a step further and found himself following in some ancient footsteps on a historic story-telling route.
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Ethan Hayter takes final stage of Ruta del Sol 2021, as Miguel Ángel López wins overall
The Brit took another victory from climber’s sprint finish as two riders went down next to him
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Riders delay start of Ruta del Sol stage to protest ‘lack of attention’ given to their safety
The professional rider union said the peloton is concerns about the choice of routes, gravel descents, and large potholes
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Miguel Ángel López hits back to take race lead on stage three of Ruta del Sol 2021
The Colombian took the race lead from Ethan Hayter on the uphill finish to Villarrodrigo
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Dylan Teuns wins stage five time trial as Jakob Fuglsang wraps up Ruta del Sol overall victory
The Dane finished second to Teuns by less than a second on his way to sealing the overall win
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Jack Haig outsprints Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa to stage four victory at Ruta del Sol
The Australian beat the two heavyweights to win the queen stage of the Spanish race
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Jakob Fuglsang profits from Dylan Teuns' wrong turn to win stage three of Ruta del Sol
A mistake from Dylan Teuns and Jack Haig in the final couple hundred metres cost both riders their chance of victory
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Caja-Rural's Gonzalo Serrano denies the favourites on stage two of Ruta del Sol 2020
Victory on day two of the Ruta del Sol went Gonazalo Serrano, who denied the favourites in the tough final climb.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Jakob Fuglsang powers clear of Mikel Landa to take thrilling stage one of Ruta del Sol 2020
Jakob Fuglsang powered clear of Mikel Landa to take victory on his first race day of the year on stage one of the Ruta del Sol 2020.
By Alex Ballinger • Published