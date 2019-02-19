Ruta del Sol 2019 live TV guide

Full TV listings of where to catch the Ruta del Sol (February 20-24), an exciting early-season warm-up for the climbers

The 2019 Ruta del Sol will be live on TV for all five stages, with Eurosport providing live coverage of the early season Spanish stage race, with highlights on each evening.

Each stage of the Ruta del Sol will finish at around 16:30 local time (15:30 UK time) with coverage starting around an hour or an hour and a half before, depending on the stage. Extended coverage will also be shown on the Eurosport Player.

The Ruta del Sol start list for 2019 is headlines by defending champion Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), who will face challenges from the likes of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) if he is to retain his overall title.

The Ruta del Sol has been a favourite for Chris Froome as an early preparation race in recent seasons, however Team Sky won’t field a team at this year’s race.

All listings are provisional and subject to change by the broadcaster. Timings are GMT.

Stage One – Wednesday, February 20

14:00-15:45, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage Two – Thursday, February 21

15:15-15:45, Live, Eurosport 2

Stage Three – Friday, February 22

14:45-15.45 Live, Eurosport 2

Stage Four – Saturday, February 23

14:00-15:45, Live, Eurosport 2

Stage Five – Sunday, February 24

13:30-15:15, Live, Eurosport 1