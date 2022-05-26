Sprint teams mess it up in Treviso: Five talking points from stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia 2022
This was supposed to be a bunch sprint, right? Right?
Breakaway execute their plan to perfection
Four riders, out on their own for 151km, against a rampaging bunch of 150 plus, on a relatively flat parcours. Who wins?
Most of us would plump for the peloton on a day like today, especially as it was the last opportunity for sprinters before the end of the Giro d'Italia. Stage 18 was different, though, as the bunch failed to catch those early escapees, coming in 14 seconds behind them in Treviso.
The men of the breakaway knew they could succeed. They had a plan, as Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) and Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) revealed in post-race interviews. It is one thing having a plan to stay away, but it is another thing to execute it to perfection, proving all the experts wrong in the process.
The pair, along with Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Davide Gabburo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), played with the bunch in order to ensure they had a big enough gap to win from in the end.
The quartet were careful not to put too much time into the peloton, to not spook them into chasing too early, but also maintained a gap that was possible to succeed from. In a way, they lulled the chasers into a false sense of security; let them think that there was always time to catch them. By the time they had realised they needed to work hard, it was too late.
Sprinters' teams mess up final chance
This Giro d'Italia has not been kind on the sprinters. There have only been five bunch sprints in this edition, and in one of those some of the fast men missed out thanks to the amount of climbing.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) has been the pick of them, winning three stages in impressive fashion, but could not challenge on Thursday. In fact, none of the sprinters could, thanks to their teams messing up the chase. They could have started their intense pursuit earlier, as the escapees were never more than three minutes up the road, but instead left it too late.
There is a real sense of desperation in moments of racing like this. The teams going for a sprint are convinced of their right to make it happen, and simply have to make it happen, but that gives no thought to the effort of the riders in the break. As the kilometres tick down, the desperation increases, but this was to no use on Thursday.
The only thing keeping the sprinters in the race was this opportunity, one does not want to think about the conversations that will be happening around dinner tables tonight. This week contained 18,961 metres of climbing and no bunch sprints, hardly an appetising prospect for Démare or Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
Alpecin-Fenix might be the team of the Giro
Before this Giro d'Italia, just one member of the eight-man Alpecin-Fenix Giro squad had won a WorldTour race: Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman has won quite a few, let's be honest.
With three stages to go in the race, that number is up to three. Stefano Oldani won stage 13 in Genova, before Dries De Bondt won in Treviso on Thursday. 12 teams have won on the 18 stages so far, and Alpecin-Fenix have won three. They have managed this with only one star, in Van der Poel. Other teams have been completely anonymous in this race, but the team in a weird green colour have been very visible. This is despite their camo-like kit.
There are other teams with claims to the title of team of the race, with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert winning two stages and currently having two riders in the top 10 on general classification, but Alpecin-Fenix have been punching above their weight impressively.
The ProTeam are well inside the top ten cycling teams in the world, and have recently announced their intention to join the WorldTour next year. On this evidence, they will be very much at home there.
Trek-Segafredo caught out in peloton split
Up to stage 18, it had been an almost perfect Giro for Trek-Segafredo. The team had Juan Pedro López in the pink jersey for nine days, the young Spaniard was still in the lead in the young rider stakes, and they won a stage through Giulio Ciccone on stage 15.
At the end of Thursday's stage, López remains in the white jersey, but he and his team were given an almighty scare on the run-in to Treviso. If you look at the results closely, he might still be in ninth place on GC, but he has been leapfrogged by Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). With João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) heading home, everyone moved up a place, but López lost time and therefore stayed in the same place.
Trek were caught out as the peloton surged towards the line, attempting to catch the break. Positioning might have been at fault, but stage 18 should not have been a threatening stage. López will be cursing his luck tonight.
Jai Hindley saved by 3km rule
On a bunch finish like stage 18, the 3km rule comes into play. This means that any rider who comes a cropper in the final 3000 metres due to things outside their control, like a mechanical or a crash, loses no time.
This came in very handy for Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Thursday. The Australian, who trails Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and his pink jersey by just three seconds, punctured with about 2.5km to go. If the 3km rule was not in place, he would have lost well over a minute to his GC rivals, but as it is, he can breathe easily.
Unlike Trek-Segafredo and Juan Pedro López, who were distanced well before the final 3km, Hidley ended up losing no time.
His teammate, Lennard Kämna, explained: "I think he had a mechanical in the last 2.5, so I think he will get the same time, no stress. It was definitely not relaxed, it was a hard day, especially in the last 30k. The mechanical was a pity, but shouldn’t be a problem for us."
Now Hindley can rest and prepare for the next mountain adventure, less than 18 hours away.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
CamelBak MULE Commute 22 backpack review
There is a lot to like about the CamelBak MULE Commute 22 backpack: it works perfectly for a variety of tasks from work, to travel, with all errands in between
By Paul Grele • Published
-
'There was no moment of doubt' — Break which was never meant to survive stuns peloton on Giro d'Italia stage 19
Dries De Bondt triumphant out of quartet of escapees
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'There was no moment of doubt' — Break which was never meant to survive stuns peloton on Giro d'Italia stage 19
Dries De Bondt triumphant out of quartet of escapees
By Adam Becket • Published
-
De Jai vu? Hindley heads into Giro d’Italia finale seconds away from pink - just like in 2020
Bora-Hansgrohe's Australian is just three seconds from the lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
João Almeida out of Giro d'Italia after positive Covid test
UAE-Team Emirates rider was fourth on general classification after stage 17
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Is it the Hindley and Carapaz show now? Five talking points from stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia 2022
Almeida distanced, but Landa still lurks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Simon Yates abandons Giro d'Italia with ongoing knee issue
Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider won two stages, but missed out on GC challenge
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Vincenzo Nibali rolls back the years with shark attack on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
37-year-old up to fifth on general classification with five stages left
By Adam Becket • Published
-
A look at Mark Cavendish's big day out on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider made the time cut, but did so much more
By Adam Becket • Published
-
The general classification just got even tighter: Five talking points from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2022
There was climbing, climbing, and more climbing on Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Published