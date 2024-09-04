Stevie Williams outsprints Julian Alaphilippe to win stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Men and take over the race lead

Williams comes out on top in Redcar against former two-time World Champion

Stevie Williams
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) outsprinted Julian Alaphillipe to win stage two of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men in Redcar on Wednesday. The Welshman’s win meant that he also took over the overall lead. 

Williams faced a long sprint for the line against the former two-time World Champion and Oscar Onley (dsm-firmenich PostNL), but neither rider could match the speed of Williams on the finishing straight on the Yorkshire coast. Alaphilippe was the more aggressive rider on the day, launching a series of attacks on the hilly coastal roads in north-east England, although Williams proved to be the stronger of the two when it mattered. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

