'There are a lot of disappointed riders' - UCI scraps individual pursuit from para-cycling World Championships

Elimination race and individual sprinting introduced to much changed track schedule

Blaine Hunt competing in the C5 individual pursuit in 2024
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

The decision to scrap the individual pursuit from the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships this year has been called “disheartening” and a “sad story” by athletes.

The UCI has made significant schedule changes to the event set to be held in Rio, Brazil this October, including the removal of the individual pursuit and omnium, and introduction of the elimination race and match sprinting.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest