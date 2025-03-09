Tim Merlier: It's not up to me to say I'm the best sprinter in the world

'I just try to take my opportunities' says Belgian sprinter after winning the Paris-Nice opener

Tim Merlier celebrates well clear of the pack in Le Perray-en-Yvelines
Win number five of the 2025 season for Tim Merlier
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Equal top in the 2025 victory chart alongside Tadej Pogačar and Tom Pidcock going into the opening stage of Paris-Nice with four successes, Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) took the outright lead in that standing with a storming bunch sprint victory. The European champion looked a class apart from his sprint rivals as he claimed his fifth bouquet of the season, an impression that was backed up by a photo finish image that featured just the Belgian rider.

Winner of two stages at the AlUla Tour at the end of January and another two at the UAE Tour in February, 32-year-old Merlier has developed a very useful knack of starting his season very fast and is already well established among the peloton’s sprinting elite. But is the best?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest