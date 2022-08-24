USA name strong World Championships squad packed with WorldTour riders
USA Cycling has released the list of 24 riders who will travel to Wollongong next month.
USA Cycling have announced their squad for next month's UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, boasting WorldTour talent from across the men's and women's pelotons.
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), who soloed to victory at Brabantse Pijl earlier this year, will join the elite men’s team for the first time in his career. The 20-year-old will ride alongside Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Kyle Murphy (Human Powered Health) in the 266.9km road race that will close out the event on 25 September.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider will also take part in the elite men’s individual time trial with Craddock, who has won the national championships for the past two years.
Thanks to their top-five place in the women’s world rankings, the UCI have given the USA women’s elite team the full quota of seven riders for the road race. Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), who claimed two stage wins and the mountain classification at the Giro Donne, is expected to lead the team.
Joining Faulkner for the 164.3km course will be Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo), Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), Skylar Schneider (L39ion of Los Angeles), Veronica Ewers, Krista Doebel-Hickock, and national champion Emma Langley (EF Education-Tibco-SVB).
Faulkner and Thomas will also take part in the elite women’s individual time trial, which will take place on the same 34.2km circuit as the men's event.
Former junior road world champion Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) does not appear on the provisional squad list for the event, although one final place remains open on the men's road race team.
The UCI World Championships open in Wollongong on 17 September with the elite and U23 women’s individual time trials. The final event will be the elite men’s road race on 25 September.
The full USA Cycling squad, including the riders taking part in the junior and U23 races, is published below.
Elite men road race
Lawson Craddock
Brandon McNulty
Kyle Murphy
Neilson Powless
Magnus Sheffield
Elite women and U23 women road race
Kristen Faulkner
Krista Doebel-Hickok
Coryn Labecki
Emma Langley
Skylar Schneider
Leah Thomas
Veronica Ewers
Elite men ITT
Lawson Craddock
Magnus Sheffield
Elite women ITT
Kristen Faulkner
Leah Thomas
U23 men road race
Luke Lamperti
Sean Quinn
Matthew Riccitello
Kevin Vermaerke
Patrick Welch
U23 men ITT
Sean Quinn
Patrick Welch
Junior men road race
Alex Gustin
Viggo Moore
Artem Shmidt
Junior men ITT
Alex Gustin
Artem Shmidt
Junior women road race
Makala Jaramillo
Chloe Patrick
Katherine Sarkisov
Samantha Scott
Junior women ITT
Chloe Patrick
Katherine Sarkisov
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and will always choose to suffer on double-figure gradients than take it easy on the flat.
