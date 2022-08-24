USA name strong World Championships squad packed with WorldTour riders

USA Cycling have announced their squad for next month's UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, boasting WorldTour talent from across the men's and women's pelotons.

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), who soloed to victory at Brabantse Pijl earlier this year, will join the elite men’s team for the first time in his career. The 20-year-old will ride alongside Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Kyle Murphy (Human Powered Health) in the 266.9km road race that will close out the event on 25 September.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider will also take part in the elite men’s individual time trial with Craddock, who has won the national championships for the past two years.

Thanks to their top-five place in the women’s world rankings, the UCI have given the USA women’s elite team the full quota of seven riders for the road race. Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), who claimed two stage wins and the mountain classification at the Giro Donne, is expected to lead the team.

Joining Faulkner for the 164.3km course will be Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo), Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), Skylar Schneider (L39ion of Los Angeles), Veronica Ewers, Krista Doebel-Hickock, and national champion Emma Langley (EF Education-Tibco-SVB).

Faulkner and Thomas will also take part in the elite women’s individual time trial, which will take place on the same 34.2km circuit as the men's event.

Former junior road world champion Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) does not appear on the provisional squad list for the event, although one final place remains open on the men's road race team.

The UCI World Championships open in Wollongong on 17 September with the elite and U23 women’s individual time trials. The final event will be the elite men’s road race on 25 September.

The full USA Cycling squad, including the riders taking part in the junior and U23 races, is published below.

Elite men road race

Lawson Craddock

Brandon McNulty

Kyle Murphy

Neilson Powless

Magnus Sheffield

Elite women and U23 women road race

Kristen Faulkner

Krista Doebel-Hickok

Coryn Labecki

Emma Langley

Skylar Schneider

Leah Thomas

Veronica Ewers

Elite men ITT

Lawson Craddock

Magnus Sheffield

Elite women ITT

Kristen Faulkner

Leah Thomas

U23 men road race

Luke Lamperti

Sean Quinn

Matthew Riccitello

Kevin Vermaerke

Patrick Welch

U23 men ITT

Sean Quinn

Patrick Welch

Junior men road race

Alex Gustin

Viggo Moore

Artem Shmidt

Junior men ITT

Alex Gustin

Artem Shmidt

Junior women road race

Makala Jaramillo

Chloe Patrick

Katherine Sarkisov

Samantha Scott

Junior women ITT

Chloe Patrick

Katherine Sarkisov