Weaker teams and descending fears: Tadej Pogačar's rivals respond to stage four Tour de France losses
Remco Evenepoel is the closest to Tadej Pogačar in the GC but faces a big challenge to overhaul the Slovenian in Friday's time trial
Tadej Pogačar's rivals had just suffered their first notable and painful defeat at the 2024 Tour de France, but their immediate reaction was not to show disappointment, rather rustle around their bag of go-to post-race statements and deliver them with the usual effusiveness.
“I’m satisfied with today,” Primož Roglič said after finishing 35 seconds behind Pogačar in Valloire, but ceding an additional 18 seconds in bonus seconds.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, who was level on time with Pogačar at the start of the day, shipped 37 seconds. Never mind, he said, “our day will come”. Similar words were uttered from Remco Evenepoel, into second but with a 45-second deficit to the yellow jersey. “The GC is going as planned,” he said. “It’s been a good start for us.”
Dig a little deeper into their proverbial reflection bag, though, and the tone was somewhat different. It’s not exactly a revelatory declaration, but Evenepoel talked about Pogačar “clearly [being] the strongest in the field” and his inevitable attack being a “ticking time bomb.” The Belgian's Soudal Quick-Step sports director Tom Steels went one step further. “I think Pogačar is a bit out of the competition,” he said, rather ominously.
The inquiry into Pogačar gaining, not only a substantial, but a psychologically significant amount of time over his rivals then began to explore the whys.
The fact that he increased his lead to his competitors by almost 30 seconds on the descent from the Col du Galibier to the finish in Valloire suggests that the effects of the Itzulia Basque Country crash in April that resulted in Vingegaard, Evenepoel and Roglič all suffering injuries continue to linger. “Maybe the last bit of confidence is still not there,” Visma-Lease a Bike’s DS Grischa Niermann tellingly said of Vingegaard.
One hundred metres down the road and back towards the ski village, Rolf Aldag, Roglič’s DS at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, addressed the question head on. “It’s logical that once they’ve discovered pain and such an impact, maybe a rider is a little bit more careful [on a descent].
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
“The self defence part of the brain says, ‘You did it once, don’t do it twice.' You don’t actively need to think about it, but it’s not completely unrealistic that it takes a little bit of time to get back into the rhythm of descending in races and under the stress of the Tour de France. Big descents in the Tour de Suisse [you can do], but in the Tour you have immense tension.”
Then came another aspect of the review that analysed the strength and might of Pogačar’s team against his rivals, who are already on the backfoot after just 19 hours of racing.
“The multiple leader strategy on every team blew up except UAE,” Aldag said, referencing Red Bull’s Aleksandr Vlasov and Jai Hindley losing time, but Juan Ayuso and João Almeida, teammates of Pogačar, remaining in the top eight; Evenepoel’s super-domestique Mikel Landa is seventh, 94 seconds adrift .
“Obviously it shows there’s a lot of strength in his [Pogačar’s] team and that they controlled it. They are super strong," Aldag reflected. "If Tadej wouldn’t have the team he has, then you’d be like, ‘How do you fight him? How do you go early or send someone up the road to keep them busy? But right now that’s completely unrealistic because in the top-10 he has four [sic - three] more teammates.”
The honesty was a reflection of the mood among the race. A lead of 45 seconds for Pogačar is far from comfortable – Vingegaard has beaten his arch-rival by margins far bigger on multiple occasions – but already the Slovenian is on the right course to complete the Giro-Tour double.
That said, a rummage around the positivity bag did produce a smattering of upbeat remarks. “If you don’t talk yourself up, you fall into a depression,” Aldag said. “You’re always trying to see their weaknesses and where you can beat the others, and you need to because if everything is hopeless, it’s grey and raining the whole day.”
Steels, Evenepoel’s DS, wasn’t quite as poetic, but he towed a similar line. “Between the [Critérium du Dauphiné] and here there was still some work to do after [Evenepoel’s broken] collarbone, but now we don’t have to be afraid – his condition is there. We can be confident and trust in ourselves.”
Looking ahead to Friday's 25km time trial, a discipline in which Evenepoel is world champion, Soudal-QuickStep see reasons to be optimistic. “It means Remco could gain some time on him [Pogačar] or they will stay the same,” Steels said.
And yet, despite the bullishness, there was an underlying tone that Pogačar has inflicted, if not quite the killer blow, but a punch in multiple stomachs.
The mood especially outside Visma-Lease a Bike’s bus was flat and downbeat – in stark contrast to the previous two Tours. Vingegaard scored Pogačar as having a one-nil lead. Already, his rivals are banging their heads together to figure out where and how they can conjure a potent counterattack.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.
Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.
-
-
'You need to have big balls': How Tadej Pogačar blew up the Galibier at the Tour de France
Riding in support of their leader, UAE Team Emirates drove the intensity on a tough fourth stage, and it paid off
By Tom Davidson Published
-
In the wake of the Zwift Ride launch, a challenger appears from Caveworks
Caveworks, a small U.S.-based indoor cycling company, today launched the Rivet, a steel, indoor-specific bike compatible with most smart trainers.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
'You need to have big balls': How Tadej Pogačar blew up the Galibier at the Tour de France
Riding in support of their leader, UAE Team Emirates drove the intensity on a tough fourth stage, and it paid off
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Biniam Girmay made Tour de France history, but cycling should also reflect on why it has taken so long
The Eritrean became the first black African to win a Tour stage on Monday, after doing similar at the Giro d’Italia two years ago, but he shouldn’t be the only black rider in a peloton of 176
By Adam Becket Published
-
EF and Richard Carapaz claimed Tour de France yellow jersey through clever use of 'last resort' rules
The 31-year-old will be the first Ecuadorian to wear yellow at the Tour on Tuesday, and did so thanks to countback
By Adam Becket Published
-
Biniam Girmay's Tour de France stage win shines a light on visa issues facing young African cyclists
Eritrean’s problems obtaining a visa in the early stages very nearly derailed his career
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Inside Biniam Girmay's remarkable journey to history-making Tour de France stage winner
Biniam Girmay, the first black African to win a Tour de France stage, charts his extraordinary rise
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'Follow and see': Jonas Vingegaard’s grand plan for Col du Galibier as Tour de France heads for the Alps
Visma-Lease a Bike sporting director Merijn Zeeman predicts tactics will go out of the window in the high mountains as GC battle set to continue
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'We didn't sprint, but we're safe': Mark Cavendish 'lucky to stay upright' in Tour de France stage three crash
Brit held up in first chance to sprint for record-breaking 35th stage win
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Who is leading the 2024 Tour de France after stage four?
The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys
By Emma Magnus Published