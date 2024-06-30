Who is leading the 2024 Tour de France after stage two?

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) won stage two, claiming the team's first-ever Tour de France victory. Vauquelin spent the day in the breakaway, eventually ousting his rivals on the vertiginous Côte de San Luca. You can read the full race report here.

Behind him, though, there was some GC action, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) moving into the yellow jersey after attacking the peloton. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), cemented his king of the mountains jersey lead, while also claiming the green jersey. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) took white after finishing 12th.

Tour de France 2024 stage two: Cesenatico > Bologna

1. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels 4:43'42"

2. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility +36"

3. Quentin Pacher (FRA) Groupama-FDJ +49"

4. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Hotels

5. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Qazaqstan all S.T.

6. Nelson Oliveira (POR) Movistar +50"

7. Axel Laurance (FRA) Alpecin-Deceuninck +1'12"

8. Mike Teunissen (NED) Intermarché-Wanty +1'33"

9. Hugo Houle (CAN) Israel-Premier Tech +1'36"

10. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost +2'21"

Tour de France 2024 general classification after stage two

1. Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 9:53'30"

2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal Quick-Step

3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma-Lease a Bike

4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost all S.T.

5. Romain Bardet (FRA) DSM-Firmenich-PostNL +6"

6. Maxim Van Gils (BEL) Lotto-DSTNY +21"

7. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers

8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain Victorious

9. Tom Pidcock (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers

10. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) Lidl-Trek all at the same time.

Tour de France 2024 points classification after stage two

1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility, 67 points

2. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels, 60 points

3. Quentin Pacher (FRA) Groupama-FDJ, 35 points

4. Frank van den Broek (NED) dsm-Firmenisch PostNL, 33 points

5. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Qazaqstan, 33 points.

Tour de France 2024 mountains classification after stage two

1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility, 23 points

2. Valentin Madouas (FRA) Groupama-FDJ, 11 points

3. Frank van den Broek (NED) dsm-Firmenisch PostNL, 9 points

4. Ion Izagirre (SPA) Cofidis, 8 points

5. Romain Bardet (FRA) dsm-Firmenisch PostNL, 3 points

Tour de France 2024 youth classification after stage two

1. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal Quick-Step, 09h 53' 30''

2. Maxim van Gils (BEL) Lotto Dstny, +21''

3. Tom Pidcock (ENG) INEOS Grenadiers

4. Carlos Rodriguez (SPA) INEOS Grenadiers

5. Matteo Jorgensen (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, all at the same time.

Tour de France 2024 team classification after stage two

1. Movistar, 29h 40' 42''

2. UAE Team Emirates, +30"

3. INEOS Grenadiers, +51"

4. Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe, at the same time

5. Soudal Quick-Step, +1'31"