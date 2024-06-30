Who is leading the 2024 Tour de France after stage two?
The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys
Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) won stage two, claiming the team's first-ever Tour de France victory. Vauquelin spent the day in the breakaway, eventually ousting his rivals on the vertiginous Côte de San Luca. You can read the full race report here.
Behind him, though, there was some GC action, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) moving into the yellow jersey after attacking the peloton. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), cemented his king of the mountains jersey lead, while also claiming the green jersey. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) took white after finishing 12th.
Tour de France 2024 stage two: Cesenatico > Bologna
1. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels 4:43'42"
2. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility +36"
3. Quentin Pacher (FRA) Groupama-FDJ +49"
4. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Hotels
5. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Qazaqstan all S.T.
6. Nelson Oliveira (POR) Movistar +50"
7. Axel Laurance (FRA) Alpecin-Deceuninck +1'12"
8. Mike Teunissen (NED) Intermarché-Wanty +1'33"
9. Hugo Houle (CAN) Israel-Premier Tech +1'36"
10. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost +2'21"
Tour de France 2024 general classification after stage two
1. Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 9:53'30"
2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal Quick-Step
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma-Lease a Bike
4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost all S.T.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
5. Romain Bardet (FRA) DSM-Firmenich-PostNL +6"
6. Maxim Van Gils (BEL) Lotto-DSTNY +21"
7. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers
8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain Victorious
9. Tom Pidcock (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers
10. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) Lidl-Trek all at the same time.
Tour de France 2024 points classification after stage two
1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility, 67 points
2. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels, 60 points
3. Quentin Pacher (FRA) Groupama-FDJ, 35 points
4. Frank van den Broek (NED) dsm-Firmenisch PostNL, 33 points
5. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Qazaqstan, 33 points.
Tour de France 2024 mountains classification after stage two
1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility, 23 points
2. Valentin Madouas (FRA) Groupama-FDJ, 11 points
3. Frank van den Broek (NED) dsm-Firmenisch PostNL, 9 points
4. Ion Izagirre (SPA) Cofidis, 8 points
5. Romain Bardet (FRA) dsm-Firmenisch PostNL, 3 points
Tour de France 2024 youth classification after stage two
1. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal Quick-Step, 09h 53' 30''
2. Maxim van Gils (BEL) Lotto Dstny, +21''
3. Tom Pidcock (ENG) INEOS Grenadiers
4. Carlos Rodriguez (SPA) INEOS Grenadiers
5. Matteo Jorgensen (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, all at the same time.
Tour de France 2024 team classification after stage two
1. Movistar, 29h 40' 42''
2. UAE Team Emirates, +30"
3. INEOS Grenadiers, +51"
4. Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe, at the same time
5. Soudal Quick-Step, +1'31"
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
-
-
'It was damage limitation': Tom Pidcock, Jai Hindley react to losing time on Tour de France stage two
"There’s going to be minutes in three weeks. 21 seconds doesn't mean anything," says Tom Pidcock after first blows dealt from the favourites in Bologna
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard 'super close to normal level' after allaying own fears at Tour de France
Doubts around the Visma-Lease a Bike rider's condition eased after impressive performance on San Luca
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'It was damage limitation': Tom Pidcock, Jai Hindley react to losing time on Tour de France stage two
"There’s going to be minutes in three weeks. 21 seconds doesn't mean anything," says Tom Pidcock after first blows dealt from the favourites in Bologna
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard 'super close to normal level' after allaying own fears at Tour de France
Doubts around the Visma-Lease a Bike rider's condition eased after impressive performance on San Luca
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'It's confirmation that I'm strong' - Tadej Pogačar back in yellow at the Tour de France, 718 days later
Almost two years after he last led the race, the Slovenian is back at the top of the Tour
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Wout van Aert to continue to 'chase opportunities' at Tour de France, provided Jonas Vingegaard is safe
'We want Wout to win a stage, but we have to look at it day by day', says Visma-Lease a Bike DS Frans Maassen
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Romain Bardet celebrates 'pure cycling' masterclass after claiming first Tour de France yellow jersey
British teammate Oscar Onley says dsm–firmenich PostNL display was 'pure racing instinct'
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'It's like I'm having a heartache right now': Inside the hardest ever Tour de France opening stage
Tour de France peloton reacts to a brutal opening stage in central Italy with heat and humidity levels preventing riders from performing to their usual levels
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'I was seeing stars' - Mark Cavendish battles heat sickness to survive Tour de France stage one
Sprinter struggles in Tuscan hills, but says he "kind of had it all under control"
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Romain Bardet snatches first stage of the Tour de France as Mark Cavendish struggles
The French veteran held off a rapidly-approaching peloton in a nerve-wracking finale to stage 1 in Italy
By Flo Clifford Published