Who is leading the 2024 Tour de France after stage two?

The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys

BOLOGNA, ITALY - JUNE 30: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 2 a 199.2km stage from Cesenatico to Bologna / #UCIWT / on June 30, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) won stage two, claiming the team's first-ever Tour de France victory. Vauquelin spent the day in the breakaway, eventually ousting his rivals on the vertiginous Côte de San Luca. You can read the full race report here.

Behind him, though, there was some GC action, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) moving into the yellow jersey after attacking the peloton. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), cemented his king of the mountains jersey lead, while also claiming the green jersey. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) took white after finishing 12th.

Emma Magnus
