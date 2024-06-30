Wout van Aert to continue to 'chase opportunities' at Tour de France, provided Jonas Vingegaard is safe

'We want Wout to win a stage, but we have to look at it day by day,' says Visma-Lease a Bike DS Frans Maassen

Wout van Aert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

At the beginning of the Tour de France, Visma-Lease a Bike were playing down Wout van Aert's chances of stage victories – but that could be about to change after the Belgian returned to the big stage by winning the sprint for third on the opening day.

Before the 2024 Tour rolled out of town in Florence, Van Aert told the media that he had never arrived at the race "in such poor form" after breaking his sternum, collarbone and seven ribs at late-March's Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸