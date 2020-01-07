Score 9/10 Pros Intelligent and cavernous storage

Comfortable

Easy to carry Cons Corners need a bit more reinforcement

Lacks mesh water bottle pocket Price as reviewed: £120

There’s a reason why Osprey has such a good reputation within the outdoor community: it makes luggage solutions that seem to just work perfectly for whatever situation you need to carry your kit.

Case in point the new Osprey Transporter Carry-on 44. Whilst not aimed specifically at cyclists what it does offer is a bag packed with features that make it almost perfect for the travelling rider to use on a long weekend or, as it’s name implies, as airline carry-on.

Unlike a hardcase carry-on the Transporter allows you to really cram in the kit and at times it feels almost tardis like in its capacity to swallow almost as much as you dare put in it.

A clamshell design splits the storage into two large zipped compartments, one of which has extra clothing straps inside to compress and keep your casual clothing neat and ordered. Two large mesh pockets on the lid of one compartment easily fit toiletries or other smaller items.

The front of the Transporter also has a large compartment with several smaller organiser pockets to keep your electronics and other travel essentials in order. At the rear a large padded laptop sleeve also incorporate a RFID protective pocket to stop thieves scanning your cards. Finishing off the storage there’s also a bellows pocket at the top to put readily accessible items. The only thing missing is a mesh water bottle pocket, something I find essential when travelling.

The whole bag is constructed using hardwearing and water resistant 400D Nylon. It’s held up well to a few months of abuse with very little damage despite being through several airports, plane holds and sliding around in the back of vans. If there was one area of concern it would be that there are no reinforcements at the corners of the bag and as such these are starting to look a little scuffed in places.

Whilst it lacks the ability to wheel it around like many carry-on style bags the Transporter has a trick up it’s sleeve, well up its back really, in the shape of stowaway rucsac straps. These are properly padded and also incorporate a chest and waist strap to make it comfortable to wear for longer jaunts. When not needed it all stuffs in a pocket giving the bag a clean profile.

Buy now: Osprey Transporter Carry-on 44 for £120 from Osprey

I continue to be impressed with the capabilities of this bag and due to the frequent travelling I’m fortunate to do as part of my job it has become a faithful companion. I’m able to carry my usual kit list for a typical bike launch with ease and that is no easy task as it normally includes: helmet, shoes, pedals, at least two sets of weather appropriate kit, wet weather gear, warmers, glasses, cameras, laptop, chargers, casual clothing, jacket plus more.

And, I normally have space to spare…

Verdict For everything from carrying kit for a ride, packing for a weekend away or cramming your stuff in for a flight, Osprey's Transporter Carry-on 44 is one of the best and most versatile luggage solutions available. Well built and durable, it should provide many years of faithful service.

Details

Capacity: 44 litres

Colours: Black, Ruffian red, Westwind teal

Weight: 1.52 kg

Contact: www.ospreyeurope.com

