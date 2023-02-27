Kask Moebius Limelight helmet review - nicely integrated lights but not one for those who run hot

The Kask Moebius Limelight is a tech heavy commuter helmet with integrated lights and a rain/sun peak - as well as boasting high safety credentials, including the WG11 standard which covers rotational impacts (similar to MIPS, which is used by other helmet brands).

This does make the Kask Moebius Limelight more expensive than many of the best commuter helmets, but compared to its similarly high-tech peers the price is is quite in line with the market. The question of value really pertains to whether you just need something simple and at as low a price as possible, or whether you're after more of a premium product.

We'll take you through what the Moebius Limelight has to offer, how it stacked up on test, and how it compares with the competition.

Kask Moebius Limelight: construction

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

The Kask Moebius Limelight straight away looks really stylish. The scratch resistant matt hardshell outer extends all across the helmet and the undersides so that the foam that makes up the majority of the structure doesn’t get damaged from being placed on any surfaces. At the front there is one large vent with two exhaust ports at the rear. Internal channelling helps to funnel the air over and around your head to aid ventilation.

The chinstrap is made of a synthetic material with part synthetic leather to give a more premium look and feel. It’s fully adjustable around the ears and also in the length of the strap and clips comfortably in paces with ease.

Although not light at 483g for a size Large, it doesn’t feel overly heavy on the head, and the fit is brilliant with the 'Ergo' adjustment keeping it very secure on your head and very comfortable. WG11 is Kask's own proprietary test for rotational impact protection, with a minimum test speed of 6m/s as those were found to be the most realistic speeds at which crashes occur.

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

The result is rotational protection that had previously been lacking from Kask helmets and brings them up to date with MIPS and Lazer’s Kineticore rotational protection systems. This WG11 testing protocol is based on research and testing into motorbike crashes and helmet protection studies and protocols in that field. Kask has then taken those protocols and adjusted them for cycling specific scenarios and ensured that all their helmets meet the standards to pass this WG11 test. It is based on the scientifically proven Brain Injury Criteria (BrIC) which must be lower than 0.68 to avoid brain injury. All Kask helmets pass with a score of 0.39 or lower.

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

The pads in the helmet are all removeable and washable, as well as being replaceable to keep the helmet from getting stinky over time. The peak is made of a soft material and designed to keep rain out of your face when commuting. The Limelight clip is simply attached to the back of the helmet.

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

The Limelight itself is a very simple but effective light. It is charged via USB C and has a maximum battery life of 11 hours. It has five modes: steady low, steady medium, steady high, flashing low, and flashing high, all of which have a good range of vision above 180 degrees.

The ride

Straight away the helmet fits very comfortably. The 'Ergo' fit adjustment was easy to use and left the helmet feeling very secure on my head without any pressure points. Strap adjustment was easy as well as fitting the peak and the limelight on the back.

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

I was initially wary of how secure the limelight would be, but as long as you ensure you’ve clipped it in properly (if you haven’t it will fall out the moment you let the light go), it won’t budge even when riding very potholed roads.

The weight of the helmet is fairly high when compared to other commuting helmets, but with a light, peak and rotational impact protection in size Large, it isn’t bad. Nor is the weight noticeable on your head once you are riding. I usually ride with a lightweight road helmet with lots of ventilation, and the weight difference between those and the Moebius wasn’t noticeable on winter rides.

What was noticeable, however, was the ventilation - or lack of. With it being winter and less than 10 degrees Celsius, I wasn’t wanting a super well-vented helmet anyway, but the lack of airflow meant that the helmet wasn’t exactly cool even in these colder conditions.

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

For comparison, the Giro Ethos has better ventilation, similar weight, and lights fitted - but it is significantly more expensive. Ventilation is often something that is forfeit when the price of a helmet comes down.

The Limelight itself performed well - with the fact it’s removeable making it far more easy to charge than integrated lights, which require the helmet to be perched next to the charge point. I also appreciate the use of USB-C with that becoming the European standard for charging and meaning I don’t have dozens of different cables lying about.

Thanks to this and the anti-scratch hardshell which covers all the helmet, the longevity of this helmet is likely to be very good. I’m also a big fan of all the colour options available, which are both stylish and either subtle or bold in their colour. The lines down the side of the helmet also do just make it look more sleek. It’s probably the best looking commuter helmet I’ve seen so far.

Value and conclusion

At $160.00 / £119.00 this helmet isn’t a bad price, especially when compared to all the current racing helmets which can be easily double the price!. Compared to, say, the Giro Ethos MIPs (£239.99/$250) this Kask is significantly cheaper - although it lacks the front lights and the same levels of ventilation. However it is more comfortable for me, looks better, and has more colour options available with the same impact protection capabilities.

That said, the Lazer CityZen is a similar option with comparable ventilation, some decent colour options, and comes in at £59.99/$59.99 with their universal LED which fits directly onto the back of the helmet for a further £29.99 (£89.98 total). I do find the Kask more comfortable, though, and that is an important consideration when selecting a helmet. A lot of that is down to personal preference and fit, so trying before you buy at a local bike shop is ideal.

The Kask Moebius Limelight offers a very stylish and comfortable helmet to wear for your commutes, whilst also boasting up-to-date and scientifically proven rotational impact protection to reduce the likelihood of brain injuries in a crash.

The helmet looks superb and the limelight is an effective method of improving visibility out on the road. However, the lack of vents does mean that airflow is not great even in cooler conditions, so in hotter weather the helmet may prove to be too warm.

Value wise it is better than many options with integrated lights, but is beaten by a few more budget friendly options. But the sublime comfort is worth a lot and the hardshell with scratch resistance and full covering do make this helmet more likely to be in top condition for a longer period of time.