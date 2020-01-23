Score 8/10 Pros Excellent wind protection

Grip

Palm features

Cons Fit across the knuckles Price as reviewed: £50

Gore’s autumn/winter collection has seen a changing of the guard compared to previous seasons thanks to the development of a new range of wonder materials, under the all-encompassing ‘Gore-Tex Infinium’ name. Infinium is a direct replacement for Gore’s venerable Windstopper range of fabrics and promises to be even better at creating weather proof and breathable technical kit.

The Gore C3 Gore-Tex Infinium glove utilises a couple of variations of this material for its construction in order to provide protection without packing on the bulk of a ‘typical’ winter glove.

In order to keep things simple and improve the durability of the glove Gore has reduced the construction to just a single solitary seam bisecting the glove into two distinctive halves. The top half makes use of a thicker, multi-layered fabric that not only incorporates a completely windproof membrane but also features a fleece lining to trap air and insulate against the cold.

The palm section uses a much thinner version of Infinium that foregoes any insulation in preference for a better level of dexterity. This half also has far more stretch to help with typical hand movements.

The palm also features a small gel pad near the heel of the palm, specifically the Ulnar nerve area. This helps reduce pressure on sensitive nerves to help maintain finger feel and movement. A reinforced panel and silicon grippers across the base of the fingers help increase grip in all weathers. Further to these features, both thumb and index finger tips have a coating to aid interaction with touchscreen devices.

There’s no denying that this new Infinium is completely windproof and with the fleece backing in the main is able to help your hands cope with some serious biting winds.

The gloves are pretty water resistant, the single hidden away seam helps stave off water ingress for longer than many other similar gloves. The fabric does become saturated when the rain really starts coming down but then Gore never claim that these are waterproof. The other good thing about the Gore C3 Gore-Tex glove is the level of dexterity granted through the thinner construction. In this respect it is a far more easier glove to live with than a standard, bulky winter glove.

I do have one key issue with the glove though – and that’s the overall fit. I would say I have relatively standard hands in terms of proportions, certainly not massive spades – but the Gore C3’s are just too tight across the back of the knuckles. This is an issue in two fundamental ways; firstly it restricts hand movement/comfort and secondly, but more importantly it compresses and limits the glove’s insulating and weatherproofing properties. Something that really does limit just how well the glove is able to perform.

Obviously, fit is personal and this issue might not present itself for you – so I would recommend you try the glove on first to check the fit. If they fit without restriction then they will perform admirably I’m sure.

Verdict The weatherproof effectiveness of Gore's new Infinium is never in doubt with the C3 glove. However a substandard fit prevents it from performing as well as it should.

Details

Sizes: XS-XXXL

Colours: Neon yellow/black, Black, Black/red

Weight: 56g (size large)

Contact: www.gorewear.com

