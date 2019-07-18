Score 9/10 Pros Really lightweight and well ventilated

Good colour for hot weather

Cons Sunscreen can stain the white fabric

We’ve found the mesh fabric delicate in the past

Price as reviewed: £131

The Café du Cycliste Micheline is the brand’s lightest weight summer jersey. The main panels are made of a fine mesh material that provides plenty of airflow. It’s very stretchy too, but sufficiently opaque that you could wear it without a base layer when it gets really hot.

That’s coupled to arms that are made of the same ribbed fabric that Café du Cycliste uses for its Cecilia base layer. There’s also a vee of this fabric at the collar and a section at the upper back on the test sample, although these aren’t shown in the pictures on the Café du Cycliste website. The mesh between the ribs is very lightweight, leading to excellent airflow. When we’ve worn the Cecilia base layer we have managed to tear it, so you probably want to treat your Café du Cycliste Micheline jersey with a little extra care.

With ultra-light fabrics, pocket sag can be an issue if you plan a longer ride and load up accordingly. But as with the Tichka jersey, which we tested recently, Café du Cycliste avoids this by sewing a wide elastic band into the middle of the back and attaching the pockets to this. It’s a really good way of adding support to the top of the pockets and keeping them held closely against your back while keeping the rest of the fabric lightweight.

Other quality details in the Café du Cycliste Micheline jersey include all flatlocked seams and a fourth, mesh-lined zipped pocket.

I’ve found the Café du Cycliste Micheline jersey to be one of my favourite summer jerseys, ideal for hot rides where you want a maximum of airflow, and its excellent wicking helps to keep you cool. I like the mostly white colour scheme for summer riding too. It helps reflect the heat for a bit of extra comfort, although I have found that sun cream tends to stain it around the collar and arm cuffs.

One of Café du Cycliste’s most popular pieces, the Micheline jersey is available in six sizes from XS to XXL and three different colour options. Plus to celebrate the French national day on July 14, it brought out a limited edition Bastille design that’s still available.