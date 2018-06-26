The Hackney GT Typo jersey is one of five new designs for summer 2018. All Hackney GT’s clothing is made in the UK, although the fabrics come from Belgium.

Hackney GT has worked with urban designer Swifty on the graphics for the Typo, using a font developed by him. It’s big and bold and the design stands out from other cycling jerseys out there. You also get a Made in England logo at the base of the rear, to show you’re supporting the home team, as well as a reflective dart on the middle pocket’s lower seam.

The front and rear of the Hackney GT Typo jersey are made from a wicking polyester with a pin-prick finish, while the side panels and sleeves are a more stretchy, flat-finished Lycra. The arm grippers are single layer and stitched into the arms. The Hackney GT Typo jersey isn’t as lightweight as some summer numbers. This makes it good for typically variable UK conditions but not quite as comfortable as a really lightweight jersey on the hottest days.

Hackney GT says that it has developed a closer fit for its 2018 jerseys. Nevertheless, there’s more room than in many brands’ pieces and the length of the body is good. It’s what Hackney GT calls “real world sizing”. I found the arm grippers quite tight, but there was some excess fabric in the front panel when bent into the riding position.

Hackney GT includes a silicone waist gripper around the back and sides of the jersey, leaving the front panel with just a doubled seam at its base. It’s plenty to keep the rear in place, even with pockets loaded against all eventualities. There’s a fourth, concealed zipped pocket for valuables.

Like the valuables pocket, the front zip is nicely covered by a flap of fabric on either side. It has a quality, easy-to-use metal puller. The collar on the Hackney GT Typo jersey is quite high, protecting your neck from the wind if it’s cooler when you set out.

At the moment, Hackney GT’s Summer 2018 jerseys are priced down from £105 to £85, adding to the value of what’s a nicely made piece.

Verdict The Hackney GT Typo jersey is a well finished item that’s a good weight for the vagaries of a British summer and provides a different look to the majority of cycling jerseys out there.