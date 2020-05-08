Score 8/10 Pros Lightweight fabric

Comfortable

Supportive pockets Cons Fit on the arms Price as reviewed: £120.00

Rapha’s re-visited Pro Team jersey sits between the Pro Team Training jersey and the Pro Team Aero jersey, with the trio representing Rapha’s racing line of tops.

The key difference between this model and the top end Aero one is its fit. Those who are looking for a jersey to race in might find the Aero model a better choice, as its tighter fit is more suited to an aggressive position. In comparison, there’s more stretch in the Pro Team Training jersey’s dual fabric design giving you more room for a more relaxed position on the bike.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

This additional stretch doesn’t equal bagginess and Rapha has done a great job of avoiding the common trap of a looser jersey: poor fit. My size small felt spot on and the jersey contoured well, coming in close at the waist. This in turn provided a decent amount of support to the newly enlarged three rear pockets. Other nice pocket supporting features include two strips of elastic, or ‘back tape support’, that prevent any potential sagging even when stuffed to the brim.

The jersey is made up of two different type of fabrics, including an ultralight, stretchy fabric on the waist to help vent heat that might otherwise build up around the core. The high stretch fabric is comfortable against the skin and it feels very light, although it’s not particularly tight on the arms, and I found the sleeves pulled up often threatening to introduce a gap between cuff and arm warmer. This is an on going personal gripe between me and 90% of the short sleeve jerseys on the market and those with bigger arms may not find it much of an issue. However, on the recent warm days where there’s no need for warmers, the Pro Team jersey has been a great lightweight choice.

£120 is a lot of money for a short sleeved top but if you’re looking for a lightweight jersey for long summer rides then the Rapha Pro Team jersey and its careful attention to detail, especially around the pockets, could be a worthy investment. If you want something that’ll have a tighter fit on the arms then I can recommend upgrading to the Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey.

The jersey is available from x-small through to xx-large and is available in blue, black, orange and white.

Verdict A comfortable jersey with good attention to detail and supportive pockets. It's a little loose on the arms for my personal preference but for hot weather it's a great light choice.

Details

Size tested : Small

