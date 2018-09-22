The Exposure Sirius Mk7 DayBright is an advanced commuting and road going light that's well built, if a little complicated

The Exposure Sirius Mk7 DayBright is the latest edition of the long standing and very well received Sirius road and commuting light but it’s now more feature packed than ever.

Holding the bike light, you can immediately feel the machined quality of the lightweight metal body. Its design is long and sleek and it weighs 86g so it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome on the handlebars of your bike.

The Exposure Sirius Mk7 DayBright is the most technologically advanced light I’ve used, offering a boggling array of modes. A laser-etched box on the body of the light details the settings and run times; there are seven setting in total. Each setting operates the light in a different way whilst the mode determines how bright it is; either high, medium or low. Inside the laser-etched box is the battery runtime of each mode.

To access each mode hold down the button on the back of the light until it flashes three times. It will then flash, with each flash indicating the mode. Release the button on whichever mode you would like and it will then be remembered, including if the light runs out of battery or turns off.

It also has Exposure’s ‘DayBright’ technology that outputs a series of flashes and pulses designed to alert drivers in the day time, it’s accessible via the first setting.

I found it complicated to get my head around and you could argue a bike light doesn’t need so many settings. To properly get to grips with it I’d recommend spending half and hour with the light and going to the Exposure website and watching their tutorial videos.

Once you’ve mastered the dazzling array of modes you have a light that you can accurately programme to your riding needs depending on the length of time you’ll be riding.

The light comes with a standard plastic mount which attaches to the bars of the bike via a rubber strap. The light sits in the holder securely, although it can still forward and back. It is a simple mount but testing in the past has showed it is robust to last a decent enough time and if it does break, it’ll easily be replaced.

Using a proprietary charging cable it takes four hours to charge the light completely, either from the mains or USB, which is also very good.