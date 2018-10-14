The front of the Gore Windstopper Thermo overshoes is made from a thick version of Gore’s Windstopper fabric. This is very windproof, having a three-layer structure with a built-in membrane. It’s also reasonably waterproof, although it will wet out in a downpour. And it’s breathable, so your feet don’t get too sweaty.

The rear of the upper is made of thinner Windstopper fabric. There are quite a few seams. As well as being taped, they are flatlocked with wide zigzag stitching, so they are watertight.

In practice, no overshoes will be completely waterproof, as water will find its way in through the base and by running down your leg. So it’s probably better to accept this and have a lighter overshoe which will dry quickly – something that the Gore Windstopper Thermo overshoes pull off well.

The fit is close enough to prevent draughts and also helps keep out water without being uncomfortable – particularly as the Windstopper fabric is very stretchy and flexible.

The underside of an overshoe is very prone to wear. Any time you put your foot down, walk in the overshoe or clip in risks causing damage. In this respect, the Gore Windstopper Thermo overshoes are a bit fragile.

There’s a reinforced toe section. But the middle of the underfoot is a continuation of the upper fabric. There are taped seams around the cut-out in the base and these quickly show signs of use. They’re likely to look distinctly tatty after a couple of seasons’ use.

Gore displaces the zippers on the Gore Windstopper Thermo overshoes to the inner side of the leg. They have a reversed zip, which helps keep the rain out, although they are not waterproof and don’t have a backing strip.

>>> The best cycling overshoes 2018/2019

The Gore Windstopper Thermo overshoes are available in all black as well as with a yellow front section. The latter improves visibility but soon looks dirty. There’s a reflective strip built into the rear of the overshoe and reflective lettering for better visibility.

Verdict The Gore Windstopper Thermo overshoes offer a good compromise between bulk and performance, with the quality materials meaning that they punch above their weight. They’ll wet out eventually, but they cope well with damp and windy riding conditions.