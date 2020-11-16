Score 8/10 Pros Sturdy construction

Extra visibility Cons Lack grips to keep feet in place Price as reviewed: £53.00

In its Geo Trekking pedals, Look has provided a solution that combines the simplicity of a flat pedal with the superior pedal stroke of a clipless option. This is useful for people who want the best of both worlds, or those looking to gain confidence riding clipped in ahead of taking the plunge.

At a time when we are seeing an exponential rise in the number of people taking to bicycles, these pedals – which facilitate both commuting in ordinary clothes and sporting rides – certainly have a place.

I have also found dual pedals useful during gravel/cyclocross rides, if I am negotiating a tricky section and I want to have my feet clipped in. Where previously I would have “dabbed” my foot on a descent, I can just keep my foot on the platform side of the pedal.

Look is not the first brand to offer a platform/clipless combination, but this version has impressed me. Firstly, the Geo Trekking pedals rotate smoothly to help you find the desired side. Once you have found the perfect position, the pedal stays in place, probably thanks to it weighing a sturdy 203g. I never experienced any frustrating moments of endless pedal spinning whilst trying to make contact.

On the clipless side, the bindings are designed to make clipping in and out effortless. According to Look, clipping out is 30% easier than with other clipless pedals. I had no issues here, though didn’t notice a significant difference between these and my normal choice. The system can be adjusted, via an Allen key, if you want more or less float.

At 84mm, the Look Geo Trekking’s platform is not as wide as conventional flat pedals, but it is still a generous enough size to accommodate trainers and shoes. It is also important for your shoe to stay on the pedal and not slip off in the wet, or when applying force, for instance on an uphill stretch.

Grooves on the pedals help to keep shoes in place, so that should go some way to avoid slippage. I didn’t encounter any such problems when riding in Dr. Martens platform sandals, but the grooves on the Look Geo Trekking pedals are quite fine. Similar pedals, by other manufacturers such as the Shimano PD-M324’s, have prominent notches and tabs to hold your foot in its rightful place which could provide more confidence.

In terms of visibility, the Look Geo Trekking pedals come with orange reflectors. They may not necessarily be everyone’s cup of tea, but anything that helps a rider be seen on the road is a good thing in my opinion. For greater illumination, Look has developed the Geo Trekking Vision system, an LED rechargeable light that plugs into the pedal.

At €59.90 (£53) and €99.90 (£89) respectively for the Look Geo Trekking and Geo Trekking Vision, some may balk at paying this much for pedals when similar options on the market are half the price.

However, with their durable construction and LED lights you are arguably getting more for your money than other platforms such as the Shimano 8140 at £94, the DMR Versa at £115, or the OneUp Components aluminum Pedals at £123.

Verdict The Look Geo Trekking pedals are a good option for those who use their bike for both training rides and for commuting – particularly novice bike riders. The easy release means they are also very helpful for people who can’t or don’t want to turn their foot out with the force to detach themselves from the pedal.

Details

Pedal material: Composite

Spindle material: Chromoly+: Chromoly+

Platform width: 84 mm

Weight (+ cleats): 461g

Contact: lookcycle.com

