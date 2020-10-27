Score 9/10 Pros Lightweight

Positive Clip In

Large Platform Cons Price Price as reviewed: £449.99

If at any point while on a bike a rider is focusing on the pedals there’s a problem. But what if, like the Time Xpro 15, they are one of the lightest, most expensive, sets of pedals on the market? Is the effect noticeable enough to justify the cost?

I can’t tell you that a nearly $600/£500 pedal is “worth it” in terms of cost vs reward. But for some riders, only “the best” will do – and in that case these pedals might be for you.

Construction

The Time Xpro 15 is actually not the lightest pedal on the market. Consider the Xpro lineup the aero model compared to the climber’s line that is the Xpresso. Both the Xpro and the Xpresso share similar construction but the Xpresso is a smaller pedal platform and lacks the fairing found on the Xpro.

It’s unlikely you will notice a difference in the ride quality with an extra 25mm of pedal platform. It’s also unlikely that you’ll notice a difference from the added aero optimisation the fairing provides. What you will notice is a longer life because of the fairing. I’ve ridden Xpresso pedals for years and the most delicate part of the package is the carbon leaf spring that makes it all work. In the Xpro design it’s protected.

There are three levels of Xpro pedals and depending on your choice the difference is the weight. In the top of the line Xpro 15, Time uses Ceramic Speed bearings and a hollow Ti axle plus a lighter weight body. All the marginal gains get the weight down to 174 grams for the pair of pedals.

The Ride

The first thing to be aware of with Time pedals is that you need a torque wrench to install the cleats. While I suppose it’s possible to get by without one be aware that the max torque specified for the bolt is low. Normally this might not be important but if over tightened the bolt heads will pop off.

Once installation is complete the experience of riding the Time Xpro 15 pedals is not much different than other clipless pedals. Time claims a low stack height but it’s very close to the competition. Time also claims high float but similar float is available with the right cleats using other systems.

The biggest difference when it comes to Time pedals, both the Xpro and Xpresso, is the ICLIC system. Think of it like a mouse trap. When disengaged from the cleat the pedal is in a ready position. Step into the pedal and the system snaps shut. This differs when compared to other pedals.

Typically stepping into the Time pedal requires enough pressure to overcome the spring and open the pedal. What it means is that every time you step into the pedal there is a loud, very positive, engagement. You’ll never wonder about the status of the system and it’s a pleasure to use.

It’s also worth mentioning that the cleats are not slick against hard floors and are easy to walk in. It’s actually one of the main reasons I’ve come back to Time pedals over the years.

Value

Normally I’d talk about what you get vs what you pay in this section. The argument for paying more is often longevity. This is certainly due here – after more than 5 years and over 20,000 miles the Time pedals I’ve been using before these are still going strong.

That still doesn’t necessarily justify the $600/£500 price tag. But they do have advantages over the competition: they are lighter and more aero, they have lots of natural feeling float, and clipping in is a joy. Does that all add up to the price asked? Hard to say but there is also a certain emotional component that’s hard to price: the very best from a small French brand like Time carries a certain cache that might be worth it.

If that all rings hollow check out the Time Xpro 10. With a weight penalty of only 25 grams per pedal the Time Xpro 10 pedals are going to be almost the same experience. Steel instead of ceramic bearings and a steel instead of titanium axle brings cost down but keeps the riding experience. It also drops the price from the $600/£500 range down to a much more palatable $134.34/£103.

Verdict Whilst they may be light, aero and offer an exceptional clipping in feel, it's hard to ignore the fact that the Time Xpro 15 pedals are extremely expensive. It really isn't necessary to spend this much. However, riders who want 'the best' in everything will absolutely enjoy these. For everyone else, who might like the idea of what Time is offering but want a lower price point, check out the Time Xpro 10 and I don't think you'll be disappointed.

Details

Contact surface area: 725 mm2

Pedal Stack Height: 13.5mm

Pedal Weight: 174g

Cleat Weight: 66g

Bearings: Ceramic

Axle: Hollow titanium

