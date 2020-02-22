Score 7/10 Pros Lightweight

Comfortable if your bike fit allows it Cons Forces you into an aggressive position that won't be for everyone Price as reviewed: £250

Anyone who has bought a Giant bike will be well aware that the brand already makes components, including wheels, tyres and saddles. So where does Cadex sit? Well, Cadex is Giant’s new performance range of components, design to furnish the CCC team, and now us lucky consumers, with performance products.

Cadex represents the cutting edge of Giant’s component know-how and that shows itself in the Cadex Boost saddle in many ways. For starters, it features an integrated rail design and a carbon composite frame and this two-piece frame is designed to be stiffer than a standard saddle build.

In its design, the Cadex Boost is on trend: stubby and featuring a cutout. There’s also a slight upward curve on the rear of the saddle. It’s quite noticeable when you compare it to a saddle like the Specialized Power, which is my preferred seat, and it took me some time to find the right position.

I found that upward tick that the Cadex Boost has locks you in place in a low, racing position. It almost pushes you forward on to the nose, the area which allows you to generate maximum power. It’s also an area that can generate maximum pressure but the saddle’s extended cutaway did a good job of relieving this.

Watch: February’s Tech of the month

Still, it wouldn’t be my first choice of seat for extended rides, not unless you’re flexible enough to hold a low, attacking position. It’s not that comfortable to sit upright on, and after a few rides outside, I swapped it onto my turbo bike instead, a bike where I do ride aggressively, albeit for no more than an hour at a time.

At 149mm, it’s wider than my usual preferred width of 143mm, although I didn’t notice much difference. The padding is designed to be firm but it’s not uncomfortable – any discomfort you’re likely to feel is going to be from the aggressive position it forces you into.

At 138g it’s a featherweight on the scales, with its weight being drastically cut down thanks to the carbon composite rail and two-piece design.

With a price tag of £249.99, this perch is more expensive than the S-Works Power. If I were to invest in a top end saddle, the latter would be my preference – but of course, seats are very personal and those who want to be locked into this attacking stance might find the Cadex’s provision spot on.