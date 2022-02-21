Thule Easyfold XT2 tow bar bike rack review

Thule has a well-earned reputation for how easy and intuitive its products are to use, and the XT2 tow bar-mounted two-bike car rack is not about to upset that apple cart. It comes in the box ready to fit to the car, so there’s no pre-assembly required or messing about with Allen keys, straps, or bolts.

As it comes out of the box, the XT2 is in its folded storage position, which means the two halves of the rack base are in the vertical position and form a built-in carrying handle. Just as crucially as this, the handle is placed so the 17.9kg weight of the Thule rack is perfectly balanced, making it much easier to carry to the car and lift on to the tow hitch. This makes fitting the XT2 a true one-person job, where other tow bar racks we’ve tried have required two people to attach them safely.

(Image credit: Thule)

Once the XT2 is resting on a cleaned tow ball – it needs any grease removed to ensure a tight grip – you can alter the clamp action with a knurled adjuster. After that, simply push down on the lever to tighten the clamp on to the tow bar. This needs a bit of muscle, so you might find it easier to use your foot while holding the rack in place. We found it was no bother to get the XT2 sitting level as it naturally assumed this position as it rested on the tow bar as we fixed the clamp around it. An integrated lock secures the rack to the car.

Before folding down the two halves of the rack, it’s a quick job to plug in the XT2’s electrics to the car. It comes with a 13-pin socket, which is suited to most vehicles, or you may have to buy a 7-pin adapter. The auxiliary lights of the XT2 are bright and their styling adds a touch of class missing from the usual light board type used with many bike racks.

Now it’s time to drop down the two sides of the XT2. As you do this, the number plate holder glides into position. Attaching a number plate is a quick job, so you can swap the XT2 between different cars without the faff of unscrewing a registration plate as this is held in by two pop fasteners.

Lifting a bike on to the XT2 is no bother and the tyres sit in dedicated tracks that naturally guide the bike to the centre point for good balance.

There are separate clamps for each of the two bikes that attach to the rack's metal upper hoop. They can be dismounted quickly and lock in position when the clamp is fixed to the bike’s top tube.

Each clamp has its own locking and key mechanism, both using the same key for ease of use. With this done, you can strap the wheels to the bottom track and, as we expect of Thule, this is a rapid job thanks to the ratchet action of the fixing. Our only gripe here is the ratchets for the bike closest to the car are at the back, which makes them a bit of a reach around or through the wheel. This is not ideal in wintry weather or with a muck-spattered bike.

(Image credit: Thule)

The XT2 can carry two bikes up to 60kg combined, so it’s also able to be used for transporting e-bikes. For this, you will want to add the optional bike ramp to make it less of a spinal strain when loading and unloading. And while we mention options, it’s a shame Thule doesn’t provide the carry bag as standard as the XT2 is so easy to remove and store in a car’s boot when not in use to keep it secure. Having the bag would mean the car’s interior stays clean whatever the weather. On the upside, the XT2 is a doddle to sluice clean with a hose.

This is a very minor complaint, however, as the superb design of the Thule XT2 far outweighs spending a little more for a carry bag. The speed it can be fitted and in use more than compensates, and it’s simple to change over to another car. Factor in the XT2’s excellent quality and this is just about the only two-bike tow car rack you’ll ever need.

Value and conclusions

Thule's offering is not a value orientated option, however, in performance it far outshon cheaper racks on test. Fitting was simple and easy, it packs away neatly when out of use, and the build quality was admirable.

RRP: £700

Number of bikes: 2

Maximum bike weight: 60kg

Tow bar bike rack FAQ

How does a tow bar bike rack work? How do I use a tow bar bike rack? You'll need to already have a tow bar, or have one fitted. These are not univeral and it is recommended that they are professionally fitted. The bike rack then clamps onto the vehical's towball. You'll need a numberplate for your tow bar bike rack, and you will need to connect up the lights to the vehical's 12v system. The system will be 7-pin or 13-pin, you can purchase an adapter if yours is not compatible.