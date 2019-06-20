Score 8/10 Pros Fast rolling

Carry speed very well

Distinctive looking Cons Weight

Very hard to fit tyres Price as reviewed: £2100

The Edco Aero Chronosport Gesero are the brand’s aero wheelset with a 65mm depth, named after Alpe di Gesero in Switzerland.

These wheels have quite an old school look about them. Their deep, 65mm rim comes to a very fine point, similar to a fairing and giving the wheels a look far more akin to the old Mavic Cosmic deep-section wheels.

It’s not bad looking though, just distinctive in an era of fat rims and it stands in contrast to wheels produced by Roval or Enve. I fitted them to a Specialized Allez Sprint and they certainly gave it something of a face lift. The 9k carbon weave looks particularly good, with the rim receiving a distinctive pattern in the layup process. Being tubeless ready, they’re on trend, too.

However, the Aero Geseros were extremely difficult to fit tyres onto. After three of us tried and failed to fit a fresh set Continental GP5000 tyres to them, I instead squeezed a set of pre-used Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres on. I left the workshop filled with dread at the idea of a puncture – fortunately I never had one.

The wheels are fast to accelerate, which isn’t something you often say about wheels of this depth. In particular, their ability to get up to speed reminded of the Roval CLX 64 wheels. They’re 1,900g for the pair, which is more than you’d expect but they hid the weight well and I found that on flat roads they let me sit at 35kph quite easily.

Watch: How much faster are aero wheels?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

I was particularly impressed by the wheels when riding into a vicious headwind. Whilst I felt like I was riding through treacle, glancing down at my computer actually revealed that I was holding a pretty good speed.

The wheels come with Edco’s ILT braking surface (standing for Integrated Low Temperature). A special carbon layer is used to prevent high temperature build up. As Edco states, it’s on par with aluminium braking, which we all know can be hit and miss in the rain, but the stopping power isn’t close to that of Mavic’s carbon braking or Zipp’s Showstopper braking technology.

For comparison, at £2,100 these Edcos come in above the Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Exalith wheels or even the Zipp 303 Firecrest models.