Dan Martin
Dan Martin is 'the one that got away' for British Cycling as he took out Irish nationality following a lack of support from the track focused British system when he entered the under-23 ranks.
Having gone his own way in the French amateur system with support from his family and the Dave Raynor fund, he turned pro for Jonathan Vaughters' Garmin-Chipotle team in 2008 and stayed with them until leaving for Belgian squad Etixx - Quick-Step for 2016.
Although he had always shown glimpses of his potential (including a stage win at the 2011 Vuelta a España), it wasn't until 2013 that he made his break-through, winning the Volta a Catalunya, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and stage nine of the Tour de France. Since then, he's added his Monument tally with victory at the 2014 Il Lombardia.
Martin signed with UAE Team Emirates in 2018 and won his second stage of the Tour alongside the overall combativity award. He almost clinched a top-10 overall finish, but a blisteringly hot final time trial saw him struggle with the heat and drop in the classification, finally finishing 18th.
In 2019 Martin announced he had signed a two-year contract for Israel Start-Up Nation, which stepped up to WorldTour at the end of 2019.
You only have to look at Martin's heritage to realise he was destined for great things. Son of british pro Neil Martin, his mother is the sister of Stephen Roche and his cousin is Team Sky rider Nicolas Roche.
'I'm stronger than I’ve ever been right now' says Dan Martin going into Giro d'Italia 2021
Dan Martin is set to lead his Israel Start-Up Nation squad into battle for the overall title at the Giro d'Italia 2021 and he comes into the race with a lot of confidence
Dan Martin will ride Giro d’Italia for first time since 2014
Dan Martin will make his return to the Giro d’Italia this year, after he crashed out of the Grand Tour in 2014.
Dan Martin: There’s no room for me to talk about personal ambition - it’s never a bad thing to be surrounded by strong riders
Dan Martin says riding alongside Chris Froome and Mike Woods at Israel Start Up Nation can only be a good thing, as the team grows in strength for 2021.
Dan Martin says he 'can't wait' to ride on the same team as Chris Froome in 2021
Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation says he "can't wait" to be on the same team as Chris Froome in 2021
Five talking points from stage five of the Vuelta a España 2020
Sepp Kuss steps out, Dan Martin falls, and Roglič's time gains taken away
Five talking points from stage three of the Vuelta a España 2020
Martin back to his best, Ineos take on the race, and Chaves gets unlucky
Dan Martin comes out on top in summit finish sprint on stage three of the Vuelta a España 2020
Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation took stage three of the Vuelta a España 2020 in an uphill sprint finish between the favourites with Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma keeping red.
Dan Martin: 'The pain is worse sitting on the sofa than the saddle' at the Tour de France
The Irishman tentatively starts the Tour de France and hopes to hit form after the first rest day
‘It’s the weirdest feeling because I don’t have a scratch on me’: Dan Martin forced to retire from Critérium du Dauphiné after crash
Dan Martin is hoping to recover in time for the Tour de France after he was forced to abandon the Critérium du Dauphiné after a crash.
Dan Martin says it's clear why he joined Israel Cycling Academy as team steps up to WorldTour
Dan Martin’s decision to join Israel Cycling Academy for 2020 may have seemed like a surprise to many.
