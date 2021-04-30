Swiss | Team website

IAM Cycling are still a relative newcomer to pro cycling's top flight, having joined the WorldTour in 2015.

The Swiss team still seems to be finding its cleated feet in the bunch, with the squad finishing last-placed in the 2015 UCI WorldTour ranking after Matteo Pelucchi was the only IAM rider to win anything in the WorldTour with two Tour of Poland stage victories.

Aside from Italian sprinter Pelucchi, the squad has an eclectic mixture of riders, with no clear Grand Tour or stage race contenders. Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel is undoubtedly one of the star riders, but his 2015 season yielded no victories and he seems a talent on the wane at 35 years old.

Former Hour Record holder Matthias Brändle, 26, is perhaps one of the team's brightest hopes for the future, possessing a good turn of speed against the clock.

IAM Cycling needs to bring in more results, and in the bigger races, during 2016 to justify its position in the WorldTour. It's time for Heinrich Haussler to rediscover the form that once saw him touted as the next big Classics contender.