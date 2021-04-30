IAM Cycling
Swiss | Team website
IAM Cycling are still a relative newcomer to pro cycling's top flight, having joined the WorldTour in 2015.
The Swiss team still seems to be finding its cleated feet in the bunch, with the squad finishing last-placed in the 2015 UCI WorldTour ranking after Matteo Pelucchi was the only IAM rider to win anything in the WorldTour with two Tour of Poland stage victories.
Aside from Italian sprinter Pelucchi, the squad has an eclectic mixture of riders, with no clear Grand Tour or stage race contenders. Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel is undoubtedly one of the star riders, but his 2015 season yielded no victories and he seems a talent on the wane at 35 years old.
Former Hour Record holder Matthias Brändle, 26, is perhaps one of the team's brightest hopes for the future, possessing a good turn of speed against the clock.
IAM Cycling needs to bring in more results, and in the bigger races, during 2016 to justify its position in the WorldTour. It's time for Heinrich Haussler to rediscover the form that once saw him touted as the next big Classics contender.
Latest
IAM sprinter criticises decision not to disqualify Groenewegen in Eurométropole finale (video)
Oliver Naesen claims he is the rightful winner of the Tour de l'Eurometropole, saying that Dylan Groenewegen deviated from his line in the sprint
-
Spectator causes crash on Vuelta a España stage 20 (video)
Fan steps out into road to wave at camera, straight in front of Clement Chevrier and knocks him off
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Riders forced to weave through traffic in chaotic Tour des Fjords (video)
Leigh Howard wins the first stage of the Tour des Fjords, but the day wasn't without its mishaps as organisational problems plagued the race
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Oliver Naesen spoils the sprinters' party to claim Bretagne Classic
Belgian Oliver Naesen takes victory in France just moments before the sprinters group cross the finish line in Plouay
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Alberto Contador crashes as Jonas van Genechten wins Vuelta a España stage seven
IAM Cycling rider comes off best in a scrappy finish, but elsewhere Alberto Contador's overall ambitions were dealt a knock by a late crash
By Jack Elton-Walters •
-
IAM Cycling sprinter just can't stop dancing (video)
Sondre Hols Enger cuts some huge shapes on the IAM Cycling bus at the Tour de France
By Stuart Clarke •
-
IAM Cycling bus gets stuck on the way to the Tour de Suisse stage five
IAM Cycling manager Rik Verbrugghe tweets a picture of the team bus stranded across a dip in the road at the Tour de Suisse
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Roger Kluge foils the sprinters with late attack to win Giro d'Italia stage 17
The German launched a solo attack within the final 500m to finish ahead of the sprinters, as Steven Kruijswijk retained his lead at the Giro d'Italia
By Richard Windsor •
-
IAM Cycling announce end of team after 2016 season
Swiss WorldTour squad will close when the 2016 season is completed due to failure to find a co-sponsor
By Nigel Wynn •
-
IAM Cycling could drop one-year contract policy to attract big name riders
The Swiss team currently only offer riders a maximum one-year contract, but could adjust its policy to land a top rider
By Sophie Smith •