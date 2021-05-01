Nationality: Australian

Date of birth: July 13, 1989

Height: 180cm

Weight: 65kg

Team: Team Budget Forklifts

Jack Bobridge is a product of the Australian Institute of Sport, and is a crucial part of his nation's national team pursuit squad, with a gold medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and world titles in 2010 and 2011.

Bobridge's road career has endured more ups and downs than on the boards. Having enjoyed a successful season in 2009, where he took the under-23 time trial world title and won two stages of Thüringen-Rundfahrt, Bobridge signed to Garmin-Transitions in 2010. The step up to the pro road ranks is often more of a leap, and Bobridge's sole win during two years with Garmin was a stage of the 2010 Eneco Tour.

Winless seasons for Orica GreenEdge (2012) and Blaco (2013-14) followed, and he signed to the Australian outfit Budget Fork Lifts for 2015. As part of the UniSA composite team, Bobridge promptly took a WorldTour victory after taking the opening stage of the Tour Down Under. Despite this success, his focus will be on training for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Bobridge holds the record for the fastest 4km individual pursuit, and will put in an attempt on the Hour Record on January 31 2015.