Nationality: British

Date of birth: 05/12/1988

From: Cheam, Surrey

Height: 1.80cm

Team: Pearl Izumi Sports Tours

Double world champion Joanna Rowsell is a cornerstone of the British women's team pursuit squad. She was part of the winning trio in the inuagural running of this event in 2008 and has been part of the squad ever since. An Olympic title in 2012 came as she, Laura Trott and Dani King embarked on a remarkable winning streak that continues to this day.

Rowsell could stake a claim to being the greatest pursuit rider alive today. Across the individual and team pursuit disciplines she currently holds a national, European, Commonwealth, World and Olympic title.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand announces retirement

Two-time Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell Shand has announced her retirement from cycling, after a career that also included five World Championship titles.

