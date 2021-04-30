Joanna Rowsell
Nationality: British
Date of birth: 05/12/1988
From: Cheam, Surrey
Height: 1.80cm
Team: Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
Double world champion Joanna Rowsell is a cornerstone of the British women's team pursuit squad. She was part of the winning trio in the inuagural running of this event in 2008 and has been part of the squad ever since. An Olympic title in 2012 came as she, Laura Trott and Dani King embarked on a remarkable winning streak that continues to this day.
Rowsell could stake a claim to being the greatest pursuit rider alive today. Across the individual and team pursuit disciplines she currently holds a national, European, Commonwealth, World and Olympic title.
Latest
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand announces retirement
Two-time Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell Shand has announced her retirement from cycling, after a career that also included five World Championship titles.
-
Laura Trott: 'That was was possibly the easiest world record we’ve ever got'
The Team GB quartet spoke after winning the women's Olympic team pursuit in a world record time
By Jack Elton-Walters •
-
Great Britain smash world record to win women's team pursuit in Rio
Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Joanna Rowsell-Shand and Laura Trott win the women's team pursuit in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
By Simon Richardson •
-
Great Britain women's team pursuiters set new world record in Rio Olympics qualifying
Elinor Barker, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell-Shand and Katie Archibald set a new world record and qualify fastest in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games women's team pursuit
By Simon Richardson •
-
Team GB track cyclists show off their Olympic kit
Track cyclists were at the NEC in Birmingham this week to pick up their Olympic Games kit and pose for these photos
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Clancy remains sidelined as Great Britain name strong Track World Cup squad
Ten of the 17 names in the Britain squad for the World Cup in Cali returned from the European Championships with medals
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Great Britain scores double team pursuit gold at Euro Champs
Britain's men's and women's team pursuit squads both crush their opposition to strike gold at the European Track Championships
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Great Britain's team pursuiters dominate European Track Champs qualification
Great Britain's male and female team pursuit squads both qualified fastest by a clear margin at the European Track Championships in Switzerland
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Storey and Rowsell headline Tour de Yorkshire women's race
Dame Sarah Storey and Joanna Rowsell will take part in the women's race at the Tour de Yorkshire on May 2 in York
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Erick Rowsell and Dani King claim overall victories in snowy Tour of the Reservoir
Adverse weather conditions didn't stop Erick Rowsell and Dani King winning in Northumberland. Photos by Andy Jones
By Snowdon Sports •