The Harlow born rider has collected four Olympic gold medals in total – two each in the Team Pursuit and Omnium.

Outside of the Olympics, she also holds twelve World Championship titles, ten European Championship titles and a Commonwealth Gold.

The track superstar married fellow British Olympic track rider, Jason Kenny, in a private ceremony in September 2016 and she announced she was pregnant with her first child in February 2017.

Laura Kenny at the Rio Olympics. Photo: Graham Watson

Laura Kenny (nee Trott) is a British born cyclist, with particular talents on the track. She shot to fame at the 2012 London Olympics where she won gold in the women's team pursuit and women's omnium at the tender age of 20.

Laura Trott and Jason Kenny get married (Photo: Twitter/@DaSistasDad)

Nevertheless, her love of the track - she grew up racing at Welwyn track where she was spotted by British Cycling's Talent Team - is set to continue, as she became Britain's most decorated female Olympic athlete in history after claiming a fourth gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

Kenny was never expected to became the athlete she did. Born prematurely at home, she had a collapsed lung and was later diagnosed with asthma.

Sport was prescribed as a way for her to maintain good health, but she was forced to give up her first choice - trampolining - due to problems with her lungs. However, when her mother took up cycling to help her to lose weight, her daughters followed - and the rest is history.

Kenny has an OBE and CBE to her name - the latter was awarded in 2017, and she received the honour at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday April 2015, alongside husband Jason who was also recognised. In 2016, Kenny also claimed the Sunday Times Newspaper 'Female Sports Personality of the Year' award.

Major results: Team pursuit Olympic champion (2012, 2016) | Omnium Olympic champion (2012, 2016)

Nationality: British

Date of birth: 24/04/1992

From: Cheshunt

Height: 1.63m

Weight: 52kg

Now, Kenny’s palmares to date make her the most decorated female Olympic track cyclist and the most successful female British Olympian.

The Kenny's son, Albie, was born on August 23 2017. She returning to training in November 2017 and will come back to competition at the UCI World Championships, in Apeldoorn - starting on February 28 2018.

Kenny has also competed extensively on the road. In the summer of 2014, the young rider took the British road title, outsprinting Lizzie Deignan to take the win as well as the under-23 title, and she came third in 2015.