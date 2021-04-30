Laura Kenny
The Harlow born rider has collected four Olympic gold medals in total – two each in the Team Pursuit and Omnium.
Outside of the Olympics, she also holds twelve World Championship titles, ten European Championship titles and a Commonwealth Gold.
The track superstar married fellow British Olympic track rider, Jason Kenny, in a private ceremony in September 2016 and she announced she was pregnant with her first child in February 2017.
Laura Kenny (nee Trott) is a British born cyclist, with particular talents on the track. She shot to fame at the 2012 London Olympics where she won gold in the women's team pursuit and women's omnium at the tender age of 20.
Nevertheless, her love of the track - she grew up racing at Welwyn track where she was spotted by British Cycling's Talent Team - is set to continue, as she became Britain's most decorated female Olympic athlete in history after claiming a fourth gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games.
Kenny was never expected to became the athlete she did. Born prematurely at home, she had a collapsed lung and was later diagnosed with asthma.
Sport was prescribed as a way for her to maintain good health, but she was forced to give up her first choice - trampolining - due to problems with her lungs. However, when her mother took up cycling to help her to lose weight, her daughters followed - and the rest is history.
Kenny has an OBE and CBE to her name - the latter was awarded in 2017, and she received the honour at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday April 2015, alongside husband Jason who was also recognised. In 2016, Kenny also claimed the Sunday Times Newspaper 'Female Sports Personality of the Year' award.
Major results: Team pursuit Olympic champion (2012, 2016) | Omnium Olympic champion (2012, 2016)
Nationality: British
Date of birth: 24/04/1992
From: Cheshunt
Height: 1.63m
Weight: 52kg
Now, Kenny’s palmares to date make her the most decorated female Olympic track cyclist and the most successful female British Olympian.
The Kenny's son, Albie, was born on August 23 2017. She returning to training in November 2017 and will come back to competition at the UCI World Championships, in Apeldoorn - starting on February 28 2018.
Kenny has also competed extensively on the road. In the summer of 2014, the young rider took the British road title, outsprinting Lizzie Deignan to take the win as well as the under-23 title, and she came third in 2015.
Latest
Laura kenny says she considered retirement after 2020 crashes
Laura Kenny says she considered retirement after suffering two breaks in crashes last year.
European Track Championships 2020: Britain tops medal table as Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Ethan Vernon podium on final night
British riders put in another strong performance on the final day of racing at the European Track Championships, securing two more medals thanks to Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Ethan Vernon.
By Alex Ballinger •
Laura Kenny can take British Olympic medal record, says husband Jason
Some GB cyclists have recently returned to the Manchester velodrome as preparations continue for the Tokyo Olympics
By Jonny Long •
Laura Kenny skips surgery to race World Championships after nasty crash
Laura Kenny has opted to skip surgery on her broken shoulder so she can race the World Championships later this month.
By Alex Ballinger •
'Once you step away, it’s hard to step back in': Laura Kenny on track racing return
Kenny said she felt 'shaky' in early bunch races but world cup wins suggest she's returning to form
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Laura Kenny to make World Championships return in Apeldoorn this month
The four time Olympic champion will make her return at the UCI World Championships in Holland
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Jason Kenny named in Great Britain squad despite retirement speculation
Jason and Laura Kenny are two of 87 athletes who will be supported by British Cycling until the next Olympics, despite speculation that Jason could retire.
By Henry Robertshaw •
Laura Kenny wins prestigious Bidlake Memorial Prize
British Olympic track champion Laura Kenny is presented with the 2016 FT Bidlake Memorial Prize after becoming the nation's most successful female Olympic athlete
By Nigel Wynn •
Laura Kenny announces she's expecting with cryptic Instagram post
Picture of two adult bikes with a kids bikes speaks louder than words
By Richard Windsor •
Laura Kenny out of Six Day Berlin and National Championships due to hamstring injury
Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny will miss the Six Day Berlin and the British National Track Championships after sustaining a hamstring strain.
By Henry Robertshaw •