Watch: Everesting challenge, part two – The gear

Cycling Weekly and Garmin have sent Matt Barbet on an Everesting challenge, where he’ll have to climb the height of Mount Everest in one single, brutal ride, using the same ascent.

That means multiple rides up the same climb to achieve Everest’s mammoth 8,848m of elevation; a tough challenge that will require ideal preparation as well as mental strength and fortitude to achieve.

In the second episode of the series, Matt shows us through the equipment he’ll use for the attempt, including the bike and gearing he’ll be riding with.

Matt also reveals the climb he’ll be riding, the Col de Braus. The Col de Braus riding west from the village of l’Escarène covers a total of 10.1km at an average gradient of 6.4 per cent, pitching up to almost 10 per cent in places.

That means Matt will be covering around 645m of climbing each time, so approximately 14 ascents of the climb.

Watch episode two to find out what equipment Matt will be using for the attempt, and keep an eye out for episode three coming soon.