Cycling Weekly magazine turns pink

Pretty in pink

For the first time in its 127-year history the front cover of Cycling weekly magazine has turned pink. Its red masthead has been on the shelves every week since May 1964, when it changed from Cycling and Mopeds to Cycling.

Instantly recognizable in all its guises since then, the red logo is one of the most famous brands in the UK cycling market but for one week only its had a refresh.

The magazine’s recent redesign revealed a bold looking new cover design and this is the first of several special issues to play with the format and create a memorable issue.

Inside we look ahead to the Giro d’Italia, previewing the stages and contenders and at the reception race favourite Chris Froome is likely to meet when he hits mainland Italy following the race’s historic, yet controversial start in Israel.

> Take a look inside

Available in both print and digital format, Cycling Weekly is on sale from Thursday, May 3, priced £2.99.

