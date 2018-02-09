Cyclist seriously injured in lorry collision: driver stopped to check vehicle and then left scene

Hit-and-run lorry driver sought by police after collision that left cyclist with serious injuries in Norfolk

A cyclist was left with a serious head injury after a hit-and-run collision with a lorry on the A47 near Norwich, Norfolk, on Friday (February 9) morning.

A witness to the incident saw the driver of the lorry stop his vehicle after the collision, check it for damage and then drive off towards Great Yarmouth, leaving the injured cyclist at the scene, reports the Eastern Daily Press.

Norfolk Police say that they were contacted at 5:30am with a report that a male cyclist was lying in the road.

The cyclist was subsequently taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The incident took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 between the junctions for Thickthorn and A140. Police closed the roads after the incident, but it is now open again.

Police are currently trying to trace the driver of the lorry, which has been described as a white DAF truck.

They say that the lorry has front, nearside damage as a result of the collision.

In addition to trying to trace the driver, police are seeking witnesses to the incident. They are requesting that anyone with information or dashcam footage contacts PC Andrew Lincoln at Wymondham Roads Policing by telephoning 101.