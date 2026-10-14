Early nights, a sensible diet and long hours in the saddle required, anyone who has raced a bike knows that it's no easy sport to dedicate yourself to. But there's another hurdle too – one that affects some more than others: cost.

For seven years, US wheel manufacturer Boyd Cycling has been refurbing and donating customers' unwanted wheels to young riders – and now, in conjunction with the Kent Cyclopark Charity, it's bringing that philanthropic strategy to UK shores.

The strategy operates annually throughout each October, and acts as a kind of part-exchange deal, with those donating wheels benefiting too: those who trade in their old wheels, either in a Boyd retailer or online, receive a 20% discount when buying new Boyd wheels.

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Boyd Cycling says customers can trade in any wheelset, irrespective of brand, or model. The company will then service as required before donating to young cyclists. Those trading in their wheels will have them assessed for suitability and serviceability in the first instance, and Cyclopark will then carry out any work that needs doing before passing them on to young riders.

The riders benefiting from the wheels will mostly be those patronising Cyclopark in the U12 up to U23 categories, across both cyclo-cross and road racing disciplines.

Cyclopark and its accompanying charity provides a mostly self-funded space for riders of all ages to race and ride at Gravesend, Kent. As well as the road circuit itself, the venue features a cafe, BMX pump track and MTB trails, and six fitness studios.

Cyclopark's CEO Jonny Hamp said in a statement: “Every day we see the difference cycling can make in young people's lives here at Cyclopark Charity. It’s about much more than riding a bike. It’s building confidence, making friendships, developing new skills and feeling part of a community. We know that the cost of equipment can be a real barrier, especially for young riders.

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“That’s why we’re really pleased to be working with Boyd Cycling on this fantastic initiative. By giving quality equipment a second life, we’re helping to create opportunities for the next generation of cyclists, ensuring that enthusiasm and potential, rather than financial circumstances, determine how far they can go."