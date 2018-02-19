We've found the best wheel deals on the internet, from training wheels to carbon racing hoops

A decent pair of wheels will seriously improve your riding; you’ll feel lighter, stiffer and all round faster.

The style of wheel you go for will be determined by the performance feature you’re after. Deep section rims will give you an aero edge, whilst lightweight carbon options will help you to climb. If you just want a solid option you can rely on for all-weather training, look for an alloy rim with a high spoke count for added strength.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best wheel deals in cycling

Campagnolo Bora One 35 tubular wheelset was £1,720 now £1,199

Get Campagnolo’s super svelte dark label Bora wheels at a whopping £521 discount. As you might expect it comes with a Campagnolo freehub.

At 35mm deep it’s a great compromise between stiffness, aerodynamics and comfort and they come with all of that top Campag tech that you would expect, including the Mega G3 spoke pattern, and the AC3 brake track treatment for improved braking.

Buy now: Campagnolo Bora One 35 tubular wheelset at ProBikeKit for £1488

Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset was £449, now £324

Read more: Fulcrum Racing 3 wheelset review

These hoops are designed to suit racing and training needs – with 24mm rim at the front for manoeuvrability and 30mm at the rear to offer optimum power transfer. An oversized hub body keeps weight low and offers stiffness – and there’s 16 spokes at front and 21 at rear – the weights being 670g and 885g respectively.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset at ProBikeKit for £324

Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road Wheelset – was £2399.98, now £1197.98

Read more: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road wheelset review (2014)

These are the wheels if you want to go faster, with a 55mm rim depth providing an aero boost. A carbon build with a braking surface promising to be quick stopping. These are clinchers – ideal for those who want an easy life, but they’re tubeless compatible. The front weighs 845g, with 16 spokes, rear is 845g with 20 spokes.

Buy now: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road Wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £1197.98

Prime RR-50 Carbon Tubular Road Wheelset – was £729.99, now £449.99

Read more: Prime RP-50 Tubular wheelset review

With 50mm rim, these are designed for TT and crit riders. The rim with is 25mm, to suit tyres from 25c to 32c. They’re constructed from carbon, with a 1452g weight – and a textured braking surface to add to immediacy of stopping. Sapin spokes count to 20 on the front and 24 on the rear, so they’re still a strong and sturdy choice.

Buy now: Prime RR-50 Carbon Tubular Road Wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £449.99

Easton EC90 SL Wheelset – was £2399.98, now £1199.98

Read more: Easton EC90 SL carbon clinchers review (2010)

A lightweight, nippy race ready set from Easton. With 38mm rim depth, the set comes in at 1600g with 16 front and 20 rear spokes. The full carbon rims are clinchers, but tubeless ready – and built entirely by hand.

Buy now: Easton EC90 SL Wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £1199.98

Prime Pro Road Wheelset – was £349.99, now £249.99

Read more: Prime Peloton Road Wheelset review

An entry level alloy upgrade wheel, this set from Prime weighs in at 1470g – they’re light enough for racing yet come with 20 radial (front) and 24 cross (rear) Sapim spokes, making for a bombproof option.

Tubeless ready, with a 27mm rim depth, the Freehub is compatible with Shimano or SRAM, 9, 10 and 11 speed systems.

Buy now: Prime Pro Road Wheelset at Wiggle for £249.99

Prime Peloton Disc Road Wheelset – was £174.99, now £114

Disc brake road bikes are growing in popularity – especially with recent news that they’re to be allowed in domestic races held under British Cycling management in 2018. However, they’re still a fairly new innovation and replacement wheels aren’t quite as easy to find on a discount.

These wheels from Prime are a reliable, winter ready set – with tubeless rims they come with tape and valves, making a tubeless conversion easy. Weighting 1870g, with a 22mm rim width they come with a Prime RD030 hubset, DT Swiss double butted spokes and DT Swiss Pro Lock nipples.

Buy now: Prime Peloton Disc Road Wheelset for £114 at Wiggle

Mavic Kysrium Pro disc wheelset – was £794, now £681.39

If you’re looking to upgrade your disc brake wheels then you need look no further than Mavic’s excellent Kysrium line. They’re stiff and redesigned to handle the increased braking forces.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro disc wheelset at ProBikeKit for £539.39

Mavic Cosmic Elite clincher wheelset was £370, now £247

The ultimate upgrade wheels just got a lot cheaper, and these Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels are 30mm deep for a nice middle ground between aerodynamics and stiffness.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Elite clincher wheelset from Sigma Sports Cycles for £247

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24 wheelset was £999, now £699.99

Shimano’s latest wheelset is already discounted by a whopping £300, making it a very reasonably priced upgrade, especially if you’re a racer.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24 wheelset at Evans Cycles for £699.99

Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular rear wheel was £1,138, now £809

The Firecrest is a pretty versatile wheel, having taken victories in the mountains, time trials and the like.

Sadly, it’s only the single rear wheel available here with a Campagnolo freehub, but happily, it does have a pretty fine discount on it.

Buy now: Zipp 404 Firecrest rear wheel from Chain Reaction Cycles for £673

Zipp Super 9 clincher disc wheel was £1987, now £1768.85



Buy now: Zipp Super 9 clincher disc wheel at Tredz for £1,488

Read more: Zipp Super 9 Clincher disc wheel review

It’s fast, laterally stiff but also amazingly comfortable. Opt for a Shimano or SRAM freehub option with white decals and this speed machine could be yours in 10 days. There’s a Campagnolo option, but it’ll take a bit longer to get to you.