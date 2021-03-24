Cycling Weekly exclusive: get £10 off at Pearson

Pearson, officially the world’s oldest bike shop, is offering a brand new deal to Cycling Weekly readers. Using the offer code CW10OFF50 at checkout, you’ll get £10 off all orders over £50. That’s a pretty decent saving, the equivalent of 20% if you’re spending the minimum required to qualify.

The East Sheen-based bike business already has some good offers on its excellent clothing and with an extra £10 off, it becomes a very good deal indeed.

For example, the brand’s Survival Of The Fittest bib tights are down from £170 to £99, while the Test Your Mettle road insulated jacket is reduced from £150 to £99.

The offer is also available to our Future Publishing stablemates Cyclingnews and runs up until midnight on March 29.

Cycling Weekly was founded in 1891, just 31 years after Pearson, and the two brands have a long shared history. At one time we were both based in Sutton and Robert Garbutt, who would go on to be Cycling Weekly‘s editor, worked at Pearson’s as a Saturday boy in the 1980s.

We would personally recommend all the products below – we would never include anything that we wouldn’t use ourselves.

When you click on ‘View Deal’ we may receive a small commission from Pearson, but that doesn’t affect the amount you pay.