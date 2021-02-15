The Best Presidents Day Cycling Deals

It’s going to be a very chilly week in the United States. If the cold weather has you dreaming of sunny spring rides, you can start gearing up by taking advantage of these Presidents Day cycling deals for our US readers.

It’s going to be a very chilly week in the United States. If the cold weather has you dreaming of sunny spring rides, you can start gearing up by taking advantage of these Presidents Day cycling deals for our US readers. We’ve rounded up deals on electronics from Garmin and GoPro as well as sports nutrition and outerwear to help you brave the elements as you wait for spring. These deals run all week, not just Monday.

There are quite a few sales going on all week.

There are quite a few sales going on all week.

REI is having a Winter Clearance Sale with deals up to 50% off outerwear. As well as deals on complete bikes and cycing accessories.

Competitive Cyclist has a Nutrition Sale. Stock up now to reach your early season training goals.

Jenson USA has a Gear Clearance Sale as the online retailer cleans out its warehouses to make room for new products this spring.