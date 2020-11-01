Sunday trading: Discounts on new Zipp 303 S wheels plus offers on bike lights and more

This Sunday we’ve found great deals on top end Fizik shoes, new Zipp wheels, Vittoria tyres and Lezyne bike lights, offering a great spread of upgrade products and must have winter essentials.

Fizik R1 Infinito road shoe was £329.99, now £230.00

Fizik’s top end Infinito road shoe features two boa dials for nailing a perfect fit. It also uses a breathable, uni-directional sole for increased stiffness. A perforated microfibre upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable.

Buy now: Fizik R1 Infinito road shoe at Chain Reaction Cycles for £230

Zipp 303 S carbon tubeless disc wheelset was £985, now £886

A set of Zipp’s latest wheels have gone on discount, knocking £100 off the RRP. The wheels are hookless, which means they’re only compatible with tubeless tyres and they have an internal rim width of a whopping 23mm to keep those tyres best seated. The rims have been aero optimised while offering stable handling and they’re disc brake only.

Buy now: Zipp 303 S carbon tubeless Disc wheelset at ProBikeKit for £886

Vittoria Corsa Control road tyre was £59.99, now £42.90

Built for racing on cobblestones and Pavé, these tyres are tough but fast rolling. Four different compounds in the tread increase wear life and offers better rolling speed, too.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa Control road tyres at Merlin Cycles for £42.90

Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL/Strip lightset

As the name suggests the 600XL dual LED light puts out 600 lumens of light in its brightest mode, and offers nine different output modes, including a daytime flash. The Strip Drive Rear offers 270 degrees of visibility and features a maximum 57 hour run time.

Buy now: Lezne lightset at ProBikeKit for £59.99

