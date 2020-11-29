Cyber Monday power meter deals: Great US and UK bargains on top end training tools

Power meters are a great way to keep your training consistent and have become increasingly popular. Unfortunately, they tend to have quite the high price tag, too. Fortunately, it’s Cyber Monday and we’ve trawled the online retailers to find the best deals.

You’ll find a wide range of power meter deals in this page, everything from single-sided crank options through to top end dual-sided options and pedal based variants, too.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best cycling power meter deals (UK)

SRAM Red Quarq Road DUB Power meter £1,070 £779.99

Positioning itself as one of the industry power meter leaders Quarq is swiftly becoming a household name amongst cyclists. The SRAM owned power meter brand has a plethora crank-based power meters now, and if you’re happy with a rather aged model you can make even more savings. We’ve selected a more up to date version that comes with a wallet pleasing 32 per cent saving. View Deal

FSA Powerbox power meter £600 £439.99

Italian component manufacturer FSA has combined its wealth of experience with that of respected wireless electronic and German power measuring experts Power2Max. The watt measurer device of many of the professional cycling teams, the alloy one contains all the reliability and accuracy of the top end version, but in a slightly heavier construction material. View Deal

4iiii 105 Precision power meter £299 £236.99

We were really impressed with the 4iiii watt measuring system. It’s one, if not the, lightest power meters on the market, just adding an additional 9g to your left crank. This also makes it one of the cheapest options too. Recording just one sided leg data isn’t going to be for everyone, but having tested it in comparison to the Tack Neo indoor trainer, it was pretty accurate in it reading, once the loss of the drive train was taken into consideration. View Deal

Stages Power Meter Shimano Dura-Ace £574 £429

The original lightweight crank power meter, Stages has had a steep learning curve. We’ve had mixed experiences with the system. The plus points are it’s super lightweight, adding around 20g to a standard crank, easy to fit, and comes on pretty much every crank option out there, from Shimano to Campagnolo (although this will be reflected in the price you pay). View Deal Garmin Vector 3 Dual -Sensing power meter £789.99 £599

We’ve had a bit of a love/ hate relationship with Garmin Vector pedals over the years; loving their simplicity of design, low weight and the ability to swap between bikes, while hating the issues we’ve had around water damage, power spikes and inconsistency. View Deal

Best cycling power meter deals (US)

SRAM Red 1x D1 Quarq DUB power meter $1401 $1191

Want to get a power reading on your cross or gravel bike? Look no further than this great deal. A +/- 1.5 accuracy rating will keep your training consistent and SRAM’s X-Sync narrow-wide chainring will keep the chain secure. View Deal

4iiii Precision Pro dual sided power meter 105 R7000 $770 $654

If you want consistent power but at a more wallet friendly price this 105 chainset deal is a bargain. View Deal

4iiii Precision Pro dual sided power meter Dura Ace R9100 $1195 $847.99

We’ve always been impressed with the 4iiii measuring system and this Dura Ace chainset represents a great upgrade deal. A claimed 100 hours of battery and a +/- 1% error margin promise consistent training. View Deal

Rotor INpower Flow MAS power meter crankset $1008.88 $570

Giving you immediate data through your ANT+ head unit, this is an ideal training tool so you know exactly what power you’re putting out and how hard you’re having to work to do it. Measuring power, cadence, torque 360 and effectiveness, plus OCA. View Deal Avio Powersense Power Meter $264.99 $153.49

Compact and light, you will barely notice this on your bike. Able to link to your ANT+ head set and link to apps like Strava, you are able to measure your training accurately and quickly. View Deal 4iiii 105 Precision power meter $389.90 $267.80

We were really impressed with the 4iiii watt measuring system. It’s one of the lightest power meters on the market, just adding an additional 9g to your left crank. This also makes it one of the cheapest options too. Recording just one sided leg data isn’t going to be for everyone, but having tested it in comparison to the Tack Neo indoor trainer, it was pretty accurate in it reading, once the loss of the drive train was taken into consideration. View Deal FSA Powerbox power meter $744 $497.19

Italian component manufacturer FSA has combined its wealth of experience with that of respected wireless electronic and German power measuring experts Power2Max. The watt measurer device of many of the professional cycling teams, the alloy one contains all the reliability and accuracy of the top end version, but in a slightly heavier construction material. View Deal 4iiii Ultegra FC-R8000 left arm power meter $455.10 $316.39

Much like the 105 version above, the Ultegra is extremely light, this dropping an extra gram to 8g. Giving you excellent and quick reading of your power with the usual ANT+ connectivity available. View Deal

Look out for more great deals on your riding essentials selected by the team here at Cycling Weekly.