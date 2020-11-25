Best Evans Cycles Black Friday deals: discounts on SRAM, Endura, Gore and more

High street and online cycling retailer Evans Cycles has taken its time with putting out its Black Friday deals compared to the likes of Wiggle, but finally they have joined the party.

At any time, Evans Cycles can have thousands of deals on offer, so we've done the hard part and picked out the standout deals.

Fulcrum Passion Tubeless AFS 29″ wheelset £919.99 £625

Light and designed for speed, the Fulcrum Passion tubeless AFS 29″ wheels are the idea wheels for you! Sometimes it gets to that point where your current wheels get worn out and instead of taking whatever £30 wheels the shop has, you find your own, these are ideal as they’re great quality and at a huge discount. View Deal SRAM Red DUB Road double chainset £625 £423

This SRAM Red DUB is a 46-35 tooth chain ring, so you will have a lot of gears left for those days in the hills and mountains. Only compatible with all things SRAM Red 12, you will be getting a top end chain ring for a superb price. View Deal

Muddyfox PU Cycling Overshoes £44.99 £9

You can’t really go wrong with these overshoes, They’re very warm and comfortable, they’ll also keep most of the weather off your feet as well, they’re not waterproof but it will stop most of it. Easy to put on with a zip fasten, plus reflective tags for safety. A real bargain. View Deal

Endura MTR Adventure long sleeve jersey £99.99 £59.99

Made for warmth and comfort, the MTR is basically a jacket rather than a jersey. Ideal for whatever adventure on two wheels you have planned during the colder months. View Deal

Gore C5 Women’s Gore-Tex Infinium soft lined thermo jacket £219.99 £128

Waterproof, windproof, super warm but also breathable so you don’t cook inside it, the C5 is ideal for winter. Keeping the water spray off your back. Also it is tight fitting, so you won’t have the issue of it flapping in the wind. View Deal