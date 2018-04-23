Tech of the week: new Garmins, gravel kit from Mavic and aero advice

Also a kid’s bike that grows and fake Scott deals

Three new products from Garmin, four new Mavic wheelsets and custom bikes

The new Garmin Edge 130 is a small format cycling computer retailing at £169.99, but still comes with navigation, while the Edge 520 Plus also gives turn-by-turn navigation and comes with Garmin Maps pre-loaded. Finally, there’s the Varia rearview radar, which alerts riders to approaching vehicles and comes with a high intensity rear light.

You might want to pair your Garmin to Quarq’s new Tyrewiz. This sits on your tyre’s valve and gives you real time pressure info for your tyres, so you can tell instantly if you’ve got a flat.

With Mavic saying that the popularity of gravel riding is increasing, it’s launched a complete set of four wide, tubeless gravel wheels, including a 650B variant, along with three gravel tyre options. It’s also got new lightweight shoes and clothing for gravel with a more relaxed look to go with it.

Condor had a new limited edition Classico steel track bike on display at the Bespoked Bike Show, while at the Tour of the Alps last week, we had a look at the spec and colour scheme of Miguel Angel Lopez’s custom painted, cosmic themed Argon 18 Gallium Pro. We’ve also visited French bespoke framebuilder Caminade, which specialises in titanium and steel frames and has some rather nice gravel numbers.

Advice on aero and more

For kids who are keen to start riding, we’ve had the launch of new children’s bike brand Black Mountain. Its unique design allows the bike to be made larger and convert from a balance bike to a belt drive as your child grows, so a couple of bikes will get them from ages three to eight.

If you’re looking for a new Scott bike and spot a too-good-to-be-true deal on-line, it probably is. Scott has warned customers to be on the look-out for fake on-line stores.

Also this week, we’ve given you eight reasons why riding on your own is better than riding in a group. Although you might want a mate on a motorbike along with you: the boss of Quick-Step Floors claimed that the breakaway in the Amstel Gold race was helped to stay away by drafting the accompanying petrol-powered posse.

If you don’t have a motorcycle to hand, we’ve also given you four tips to reduce drag and we’ve found out that an aero bike is faster than a lightweight machine on hilly terrain as well as on the flat. Plus we’ve demystified gears, shifting and drivetrain jargon and asked if the compact chainset has had its day.

We’ve also had deals on wheels this week, as well as our usual Sunday Trading round-up.